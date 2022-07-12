Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC deals

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC dealsDF-approved deals on monitors, PC components and peripherals.
Now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 has begun, we've gathered the best deals on PC peripherals and components. Find our picks for SSDs, monitors, graphics cards, headsets, mice and much more.
You can also check out our separate recommendations and highlights from the best Prime Day 4K TV deals if you're looking to upgrade for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in!
Let's begin with peripherals, the vehicle of PC gaming. This means basically anything that sits on your desk rather than in your computer, including monitors, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and mouse pads. Peripherals tend to see bigger gaps between their regular and sale prices, so expect plenty of respectable deals this time around. Take a look!
Prime Day monitor deals
The hottest monitors are based around LG's Fast IPS panels, offering a good mixture of image quality and motion clarity, while Samsung's VA panels are a strong alternative option with better contrast. Mini LED and OLED monitors are also becoming more widespread, so we'll be looking out for some good deals on these premium options.
UK deals
US deals
Want more info on which monitor to choose? Check out our best gaming monitors article!
Prime Day headset deals
Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2022 models to debut a few months later.
UK deals
AOC GH300 - £34 (was £44)
SteelSeries Arctis 5 - £70 (was £95)
Logitech G432 - £70 (was £28)
Logitech G Pro X - £50 (was £110)
Logitech G335 - £33 (was £60)
HyperX Cloud II - £50 (was £75)
HyperX Cloud II Wireless - £108 (was £150)
US deals
Prime Day mouse deals
There's been a surprising amount of innovation in gaming mice recently, as ultra-light models have come into vogue and manufacturers are really focusing on elements like safe shapes, high-end sensors and flexible 'shoelace' cables.
UK deals
US deals
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $136 (was $160)
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $60 (was $130)
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)
If none of these mice are quite doing it for you, why not look at our top gaming mouse recommendations? We also have a separate round-up for ultra-trendy, ultra-light mice too.
Prime Day keyboard deals
Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favourite games. This year's Prime Day sale brought some deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with most of our favourites making the list.
UK deals
US deals
Roccat Vulcan 120 - $88 (was $160)
Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro - $100 (was $160)
Finding the right keyboard for you can take time, so do have a look at our gaming keyboard and mechanical keyboard recommendations here for more inspiration!
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2021 PC component deals
OK, let's switch gears here to the real nuts and bolts of the operation: the internal components that make your PC tick, from spinning disk hard drives and SSDs to graphics cards, processors and RAM. We don't normally see massive price swings on components as we do peripherals, but there were still plenty of deals to be had for Prime Day 2021.
Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals
SSDs and hard drives, whether internal drives or portable units, are some of the most commonly discounted and best selling items whenever Amazon does a big sale. That's because most drives work across a wide range of desktop PCs, and as something of a commodity, prices can be discounted pretty heavily. That made Prime Day 2021 a great time to get more storage at a bargain price, including handy external drives for console game storage and super-fast internal NVMe SSDs for desktop PCs and laptops.
UK deals
WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)
Only a slight discount, but for an already inexpensive SSDs and one of our picks for best SSDs for gaming.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £83 (was £91)
There are larger discounts on the larger sizes, but this SSD starts cheap - and it'll work with PS5, too.
Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)
One of the fastest SSDs around at a great price.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)
A great SSD, one of the best for PS5, and decent discount.
Seagate Desktop, 8 TB, External Hard Drive HDD - £110 (was £235)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate.
WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £205 (was £407)
A whopping 16TB of space for storing games or backing up files, at almost half price.
Seagate One Touch, Portable External Hard Drive, 2 TB - £45 (was £80)
Comparitively small, but still a lot of space at a great price.
US deals
WD Black SN850 1TB - $135 (was $230)
The SN850 is regularly discounted, but this is a good price for a great SSD.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $140 (was $210)
This Samsung drive delivers great speeds and will work on PC or a PS5.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $90 (was $115)
A small discount because it starts cheap, but check below for better deals on larger sizes.
Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)
A great price for one of the best SSDs.
Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB - $292 (was $425)
See above, only now twice the size.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB - $125 (was $230)
Another of our picks for an SSD that will also work with your PS5.
Our favourite SSDs for gaming article has more recommendations if you need them, including some drives that don't often go on sale but still offer great value for money.
Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
Despite the massive silicon shortage and price inflation of graphics cards in 2021, 2022 is a much more promising year for cut-price GPUs thanks to burgeoning supply. Here are some of our favourite picks.
UK deals
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition - £359 (was £1449)
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming Z Trio - £590 (was £740)
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X - £990 (was £1400)
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 D6 6GB V2 - £269 (was £393)
US deals
Diamond Radeon RX 6600 XT - $380 (was $400)
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT - $470 (was $520)
Prime Day processor (CPU) deals
There have been quite a few new processors released in the couple of years, with an expanded lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for AMD and Intel's 12th-gen Core series that includes a whole new processor architecture, split between performance and efficiency cores. If you're planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere - like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory.
UK deals
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - £280 (was £420)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 - £112 (was £176)
Intel Core i9-12900KS - £670 (was £710)
US deals
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $275 (was $449)
Intel Core i9-12900KS - $735 (was $850)
Prime Day laptop deals
Looking for a new laptop? The discounts aren't as big for laptops as some other items during Prime Day, but any amount of money off is welcome when the prices are high to begin with.
UK deals
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £1600 (was £1700)
The Razer Blade 14 always impresses, and this high-end spec offers incredible performance for its size.
Razer Blade 14 - £2390 (was £2700)
This Blade 15 is similarly specced out, this time with a high-end Intel CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU.
Razer Blade 15 - £2873 (was £3100)
HP Omen 15 - £975 (was £1300)
Razer Blade 14 - £1649 (was £2200)
Razer Blade 15 - £1429 (was £1600)
US deals
Lenovo Legion 5 - $988 (was $1049)
This Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is ideal for work or light gaming, with a GTX 1650 GPU and Ryzen 5600H CPU.
Razer Blade 15 - $2690 (was $3000)
The Razer Blade 15 comes with a powerful RTX 3080, plus a 360Hz screen ideal for FPS.
Prime Day RAM deals
Faster RAM can provide a noticeable boost to frame-rates, especially on AMD Ryzen systems, so it's well worth considering if you can find a kit at a low price. Remember to stick to two or four sticks to ensure you're not sacrificing your speed and be sure to turn on XMP in your BIOS after installation! If you're not sure which DDR4 sticks are best for you, we recommend 3200MHz C16 for most people. Higher frequencies do provide a performance advantage, with 3600MHz being a good sweet spot, but there are diminishing returns from there. DDR5 is also available, but offers a relatively modest performance gain in exchange for much higher latencies and prices.
UK deals
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £128 (was £191)
Crucial Ballistix 16GB (2x8GB) - £46 (was £76)
Crucial Ballistix 32GB (2x16GB) - £86 (was £151)
US deals
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x16GB) - $68 (was $75)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - $135 (was $153)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2x16GB) - $140 (was $153)
Check out our recent DDR5 vs DDR4 RAM testing, where we examined which RAM generation is the better value right now.
Until then, keep your stick on the ice!
