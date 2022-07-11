Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC deals

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC dealsDF-approved deals on monitors, PC components and peripherals.
With Amazon Prime Day 2022 starting on July 12th, let's take a look at some of the best early deals on PC peripherals and components. Find our picks for monitors, headsets, mice, keyboards, graphics cards and much more.
You can also check out our separate recommendations and highlights from the best early Prime Day 4K TV deals if you're looking to upgrade for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in!
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC peripheral deals
Let's begin with peripherals, the vehicle of PC gaming. This means basically anything that sits on your desk rather than in your computer, including monitors, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and mouse pads. Peripherals tend to see bigger gaps between their regular and sale prices, so expect plenty of respectable deals this time around. Take a look!
Prime Day monitor deals
The hottest monitors are based around LG's Fast IPS panels, offering a good mixture of image quality and motion clarity, while Samsung's VA panels are a strong alternative option with better contrast. Mini LED and OLED monitors are also becoming more widespread, so we'll be looking out for some good deals on these premium options.
UK deals
- AOC 24G2U - £154 (was £195)
- AOC Agon AG273QX - £299 (was £420)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz - £500 (was £513)
- Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz - £338 (was £380)
- Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz - £300 (was £320)
- Huawei MateView GT 34 Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor 165Hz - £399 (was £449)
- Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch Quad HD 144Hz - £280 (was £300)
- MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz - £154 (was £159)
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz - £180 (was £236)
US deals
- Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz - $800 (was $550)
- Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz - $263 (was $240)
- Asus VG248QG - $189 (was $209)
- LG UltraGear 27GN800-B - $277 (was $350)
- Acer Predator XB271HU - $470 (was $290)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 - $253 (was $320)
- Acer Nitro XV273K - $569 (was $900)
- LG UltraGear LG 27GN950-B - $695 (was $800)
- Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz - $628 (was $380)
- Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX - $256 (was $300)
- MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz - $227 (was $240)
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz - $200 (was $260)
Want more info on which monitor to choose? Check out our best gaming monitors article!
Prime Day headset deals
Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2022 models to debut a few months later.
UK deals
- AOC GH300 - £34 (was £44)
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 - £70 (was £95)
US deals
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 - $35 (was $50)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X - $159 (was $200)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless - $132 (was $150)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset - $120 (was $130)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset - $63 (was $80)
- EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset - $104 (was $250)
- HyperX Cloud II - $70 (was $100)
Prime Day mouse deals
There's been a surprising amount of innovation in gaming mice recently, as ultra-light models have come into vogue and manufacturers are really focusing on elements like safe shapes, high-end sensors and flexible 'shoelace' cables.
UK deals
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £34 (was £60)
- Logitech G502 Hero - £40 (was £80)
- Logitech G403 Hero - £38 (was £60)
- SteelSeries Rival 3 - £20 (was £35)
US deals
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $136 (was $160)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $60 (was $130)
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)
If none of these mice are quite doing it for you, why not look at our top gaming mouse recommendations? We also have a separate round-up for ultra-trendy, ultra-light mice too.
Prime Day keyboard deals
Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favourite games. This year's Prime Day sale brought some deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with most of our favourites making the list.
UK deals
- Razer Huntsman V2 (Optical) - £119 (was £190)
- Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate - £180 (was £200)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £40 (was £50)
US deals
- Roccat Vulcan 120 - $88 (was $160)
- Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro - $100 (was $160)
Finding the right keyboard for you can take time, so do have a look at our gaming keyboard and mechanical keyboard recommendations here for more inspiration!
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2021 PC component deals
OK, let's switch gears here to the real nuts and bolts of the operation: the internal components that make your PC tick, from spinning disk hard drives and SSDs to graphics cards, processors and RAM. We don't normally see massive price swings on components as we do peripherals, but there were still plenty of deals to be had for Prime Day 2021.
Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals
SSDs and hard drives, whether internal drives or portable units, are some of the most commonly discounted and best selling items whenever Amazon does a big sale. That's because most drives work across a wide range of desktop PCs, and as something of a commodity, prices can be discounted pretty heavily. That made Prime Day 2021 a great time to get more storage at a bargain price, including handy external drives for console game storage and super-fast internal NVMe SSDs for desktop PCs and laptops.
UK deals
WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)
Only a slight discount, but for an already inexpensive SSDs and one of our picks for best SSDs for gaming.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £83 (was £91)
There are larger discounts on the larger sizes, but this SSD starts cheap - and it'll work with PS5, too.
Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)
One of the fastest SSDs around at a great price.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)
A great SSD, one of the best for PS5, and decent discount.
Seagate Desktop, 8 TB, External Hard Drive HDD - £110 (was £235)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate.
WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £205 (was £407)
A whopping 16TB of space for storing games or backing up files, at almost half price.
Seagate One Touch, Portable External Hard Drive, 2 TB - £45 (was £80)
Comparitively small, but still a lot of space at a great price.
US deals
WD Black SN850 1TB - $135 (was $230)
The SN850 is regularly discounted, but this is a good price for a great SSD.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $140 (was $210)
This Samsung drive delivers great speeds and will work on PC or a PS5.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $90 (was $115)
A small discount because it starts cheap, but check below for better deals on larger sizes.
Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)
A great price for one of the best SSDs.
Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB - $292 (was $425)
See above, only now twice the size.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB - $125 (was $230)
Another of our picks for an SSD that will also work with your PS5.
Our favourite SSDs for gaming article has more recommendations if you need them, including some drives that don't often go on sale but still offer great value for money.
Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
Despite the massive silicon shortage and price inflation of graphics cards in 2021, 2022 is a much more promising year for cut-price GPUs thanks to burgeoning supply. Here are some of our favourite picks.
UK deals
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming Z Trio - £590 (was £740)
US deals
- Diamond Radeon RX 6600 XT - $380 (was $400)
- PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT - $470 (was $520)
Prime Day processor (CPU) deals
There have been quite a few new processors released in the couple of years, with an expanded lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for AMD and Intel's 12th-gen Core series that includes a whole new processor architecture, split between performance and efficiency cores. If you're planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere - like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory.
UK deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - £280 (was £420)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 - £112 (was £176)
- Intel Core i9-12900KS - £670 (was £710)
US deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $275 (was $449)
- Intel Core i9-12900KS - $735 (was $850)
Prime Day RAM deals
Faster RAM can provide a noticeable boost to frame-rates, especially on AMD Ryzen systems, so it's well worth considering if you can find a kit at a low price. Remember to stick to two or four sticks to ensure you're not sacrificing your speed and be sure to turn on XMP in your BIOS after installation! If you're not sure which DDR4 sticks are best for you, we recommend 3200MHz C16 for most people. Higher frequencies do provide a performance advantage, with 3600MHz being a good sweet spot, but there are diminishing returns from there. DDR5 is also available, but offers a relatively modest performance gain in exchange for much higher latencies and prices.
UK deals
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £128 (was £191)
US deals
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x16GB) - $68 (was $75)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - $135 (was $153)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2x16GB) - $140 (was $153)
Check out our recent DDR5 vs DDR4 RAM testing, where we examined which RAM generation is the better value right now.
Stay tuned for more deals over the coming days. You can also follow our @dealsfoundry account on Twitter or dealsfoundryusa for the PC and TV highlights as we find them.
Until then, keep your stick on the ice!
