Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop and desktop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly upon us, so we've rounded up the best cut-price (early bird) items in the yearly shopping holiday on both sides of the Atlantic. Two of the big ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, and it's these that we'll be covering on this page.
For gaming laptops, we'll be looking for models that offer enough performance to take advantage of their screens - there's not much point having a 4K laptop with only enough grunt to run at 1080p. For desktops, it's all about choosing a balanced system that will scale well into the future.
Prime Day gaming laptop deals
For gaming laptops, we recommend at least a GTX 1650 graphics card and a recent Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor for an entry-level machine, backed with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. At higher price points, expect laptops with higher refresh rate screens, more powerful RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series graphics cards and higher complements of RAM and storage. In general, there's a trade-off between portability and power, with thicker designs allowing for higher sustained performance than slim-and-light options.
Here are the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far - with more to come!
UK deals
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £1600 (was £1700)
This Zephyrus G14 laptop is DF-tested and DF-approved, with a cracking 1440p display, Ryzen 6000 CPU and RX 6700S GPU.
Razer Blade 14 - £2390 (was £2700)
The Razer Blade 14 always impresses, and this high-end spec offers incredible performance for its size.
Razer Blade 15 - £2873 (was £3100)
This Blade 15 is similarly specced out, this time with a high-end Intel CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU.
US deals
Lenovo Legion 5 - $988 (was $1049)
This Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is ideal for work or light gaming, with a GTX 1650 GPU and Ryzen 5600H CPU.
Razer Blade 15 - $2690 (was $3000)
The Razer Blade 15 comes with a powerful RTX 3080, plus a 360Hz screen ideal for FPS.
Prime Day pre-built gaming PC deals
Pre-built gaming desktop PCs require some vetting, as it's common for many vendors to skimp on harder-to-spot specifications like motherboards, RAM speeds, power supply certifications or processor overclocking. Ideally, we'll see a modern platform that allows for one of the latest Intel or AMD processors and fast graphics cards, backed with a reasonable amount of RAM and storage. Thankfully, both RAM and storage are easy to upgrade down the line, so the CPU and GPU are the most critical components to check.
Here are the best deals we've found for pre-built gaming desktop PCs so far this Prime Day.
UK deals
Acer Predator Orion 3000 - £1200 (was £1300)
The Predator Orion 3000 is a solid gaming PC, this one with a mid-range RTX 3060 Ti GPU and modern components elsewhere.
US deals
Skytech Shiva - Ryzen 5600X + RTX 3070 + 16GB DDR4 + 1TB NVMe SSD - $1600 (was $1900)
A solid high-end system at a competitive price, but I'm not a big fan of the case.
iBuyPower Pro TraceMR 231i - Intel 11400F + RTX 2060 + 16GB DDR4 + 480GB SSD - $999 (was $1150)
A last-gen system that still outperforms the Skytech Archangel.
Thermaltake Glacier 360 - Ryzen 5600X + RTX 3070 + 16GB DDR4 + 1TB NVMe SSD - $1700 (was $1500)
A great high-end system at a very fair price, in an ice-white case.
Skytech Archangel - Ryzen 3600 + GTX 1660 Super + 16GB DDR4 + 500GB SSD - $1000 (was $1300)
A good entry-level build at a decent price.
