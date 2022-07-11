Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop and desktop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly upon us, so we've rounded up the best cut-price (early bird) items in the yearly shopping holiday on both sides of the Atlantic. Two of the big ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, and it's these that we'll be covering on this page.

For gaming laptops, we'll be looking for models that offer enough performance to take advantage of their screens - there's not much point having a 4K laptop with only enough grunt to run at 1080p. For desktops, it's all about choosing a balanced system that will scale well into the future.

By the way, if you want to kit out your new laptop or desktop with some peripherals - or upgrade an existing machine with new components - do check out our round-up of the best Prime Day PC deals. We also have a selection of the best 4K TV Prime Day deals that we've spotted so far.