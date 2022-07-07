Best early Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2022

Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday, Prime Day 2022, is set to run from July 12th to 13th, so here are the best early Prime Day deals we've spotted to get the DF seal of approval - plus all the information you need about the event itself. What are we likely to see, what's worth watching out for and what general TV buying advice do you need to know? All will be revealed! Here at Digital Foundry, one of our big focuses this year is on the best 4K HDR TV sales, as we've gotten to a point where 4K TVs are coming with gaming-essential features at ever lower price points, and both 2021 and 2022 model televisions are reasonably easy to find. We've also got our own separate recommendations for the best Prime Day PC deals, so if you're looking to upgrade your PC with new components or peripherals - or even build afresh! - then you should definitely check that out. You should also check Eurogamer's curated selection of broader early Amazon Prime Day deals, including games and games consoles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Which 4K TVs should I look out for this Prime Day?

Our top Prime Day recommendation is for the LG C1 OLED, as this offers incredible image quality and all the gaming features you need at a much lower price than this year's brighter but otherwise similar LG C2 OLED. In the UK, we're already seeing a 35 percent drop to £1099, while in the US the TV costs $1096.99 after a 27 percent discount. Elsewhere, we'll be on the lookout for deals on cheaper HDMI 2.1 TVs, as these offer 120Hz gaming and other useful features that set them apart from other TVs. Bookmark this page too and check it throughout the event - any good 4K TV deals will be added straight to this page.

Will I need Amazon Prime?

You can browse all deals on Amazon without needing an account, but if you want to buy anything that’s part of Prime Day then you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. That costs $14.99 per month in the US and £7.99 per month in the UK. However, there is a way around this, as Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of Prime for new customers. By signing up to this, you can get all of the benefits of Prime, including access to the deals, for free. Just be sure to cancel after the 30 day period is over.

Discover more of the best early Prime Day deals