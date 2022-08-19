This marvellous Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed deal lets you take your mouse game up a gear

Razer's Basilisk line of mice have long been a favourite of gamers who wish for that more ergonomic and contoured shape out of a mouse, and from a personal perspective, they've always been a go-to choice for gaming mice. As a personal testimonial, whenever I want to go back to a wired gaming mouse, I'll always pick up my Basilisk V3.

Anyways, I digress. You can currently pick up the more affordable wireless Basilisk X Hyperspeed on Amazon at a ridiculously low price of £35, which marks out a 42 percent reduction compared to the original list price of £59.99. It's actually the lowest price the Basilisk X Hyperspeed has been since October last year, which means now could be the time to invest if you want a powerful wireless gaming mouse for cheap.

On the point of speed, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed - as the name suggests - uses Razer's HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which offers a reliable and indistinguishably low-latency connection compared to a wired mouse. You also have the option of Bluetooth to connect to devices without using a USB-C dongle, which is handy for phones, laptops, etc.

Elsewhere, the components here are very competitive for the price, including a powerful 16K DPI optical sensor which provides excellent tracking accuracy and efficient power usage, allowing the device to last 285 hours on 2.4GHz and 450 hours on Bluetooth, so you'll be able to game for weeks without needing to recharge.

The main motiviation for buying the Basilisk though, as opposed to the plethora of other mice in Razer's ever-growing lineup is the fact it offers an especially comfortable frame, and this discounted Basilisk X model is no different. It features a wonderfully contoured shape, complete with a smooth plastic frame and rubberised side grips, which should also help to make it extra comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. A weight of 82g also puts this on the lighter end of the scale, which should help it to be rather nimble indeed.

While there isn't RGB here, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed is compatible with Razer's clever Synapse 3 software. This unlocks the full potential of this specific rodent, and allows for you to do everything from remapping the mouse buttons to calibrating it to a specific surface so you get the most accurate tracking.

For this price, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed is an absolute steal, and in my eyes, well worth a pickup. If you've been wanting to upgrade your mouse game but have been waiting for a top gaming mouse to fall in price, this'll be a serious contender for you.