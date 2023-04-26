Diablo 4 PC system requirements confirmed - brace yourself if you want to play in 4K

Blizzard has confirmed the final Diablo 4 PC system requirements.

There are four spec tiers outlined in a post on Blizzard.com, all of which will be available in the upcoming Server Slam weekend and the launch build of the action role-playing game.

"We have provided multiple tiers of PC spec requirements based upon data from our Early Access and Open Beta weekends to ensure the settings you choose suit your playing preferences and hardware," Blizzard said.

The highlights here are all tiers require an SSD with 90GB of available space, and to play in 4K you'll need a whopping 32GB of RAM.

Blizzard runs through the classes in Diablo 4.

Here are the Minimum Spec Requirements:

Settings to run Diablo 4 at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Spec Requirements:

Settings to run Diablo 4 at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

High Spec Requirements:

Settings to run Diablo 4 at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K Spec Requirements:

Settings to run Diablo 4 at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Blizzard added Diablo 4 will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs and Integrated GPUs. "However, the game experience may be significantly diminished."