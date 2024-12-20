Diablo 4 gets free trial over Christmas as it competes with Path of Exile 2

A free trial of Diablo 4 is now available, as Blizzard competes with the early access release of Path of Exile 2.

The free trial is available across Xbox, PlayStation, and Battle net until 3rd January, and includes the new Spiritborn class from the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

What's more, the game is available with a 40 percent discount on Xbox and PlayStation, and 35 percent discount on Battle net and Steam, should you wish to turn the free trial into a full purchase.

Vessel of Hatred was released in October, adding the Spiritborn class and a new jungle region.

"A polished, bewitching upgrade that sinks its claws into you - featuring perhaps the best character class in Diablo's history," reads our Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred review.

However, Diablo now has strong competition from Path of Exile 2, another ARPG that released into early access this month.

Ahead of its launch it reached one million early access redemptions, and on Steam it quickly reached a peak concurrent player count of 578,569.

"Soulslike thrills combine with sky-high production values to make Path of Exile 2 a hugely impressive package, even in early access," reads our Path of Exile 2 early access review.

Still, its developer admitted the game was "not rewarding enough" as it addressed early feedback and laid out plans to alter its rewards.

Diablo 4 is also available on Xbox Game Pass.