Dhelmise counters, weaknesses and best moveset in Pokémon Go

Dhelmise, from Gen 7, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Dual Destiny Season.

The Ghost and Grass-typing of Dhelmise is very in keeping with this Pokémon basically being a haunted anchor. (Makes you wonder if the S.S. Anne met a rather watery end.) At the time of writing though, catching a Dhelmise in Pokémon Go doesn't require going near any body of water.

So take a look below to learn exactly how to get Dhelmise in Pokémon Go, along with Dhelmise counters, weaknesses and best moveset.

On this page:

How to get Dhelmise in Pokémon Go Dhelmise debuted during the Beloved Buddies event during February 2025 in Pokémon Go. Here's how to catch Dhelmise during Beloved Buddies: Three-star raids Yup, if you want to catch Dhelmise then you'll need to defeat it in a three-star raid. Due to this, you will most likely have to fight Dhelmise alongside other trainers as it will be far harder to solo compared to one-star bosses. (Unless you have a team of really strong Pokémon.) Take a look at our list of Dhelmise counters and weaknesses in the following section if you'd like some advice on what Pokémon to include in your team. If you don't have any to play Pokémon Go with or are a rural player, we recommend using a Remote Raid Pass and an app like Poke Genie. Together these will allow you to fight Dhelmise alongside players from around the world and remove the worry of attempting to defeat it by yourself. (Which, again, can be difficult depending on both your level and how much work you've put into obtaining powerful Pokémon.) We recommend taking the time to catch a Dhelmise before Beloved Buddies is finished to ensure you've filled in this entry in your Pokédex. At the time of writing, we can't say how easy it will be to catch Dhelmise once this event is over. Thanks to this, it's best to save yourself time now and grab it while you can or else you could be waiting a long time for Dhelmise to return. (Especially since a number of the recently released Pokémon have basically vanished since their debut event.) Dhelmise, thankfully, doesn't evolve, so you only need to catch one.

Dhelmise counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you'll find Dhelmise's weaknesses and our recommended counters in Pokémon Go. Remember - since Dhelmise is a three-star boss, you'll most likely need to fight it alongside other trainers. Dhelmise type - Ghost and Grass-type

Ghost and Grass-type Dhelmise is weak against - Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost and Ice-types

Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost and Ice-types Dhelmise Mega counters - For Fire-types, Mega Charizard X / Y and Mega Blaziken. For Flying-types, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Salamence, Mega Pinsir and Mega Rayquaza. For Dark-types, Mega Houndoom and Mega Absol.

For Fire-types, Mega Charizard X / Y and Mega Blaziken. For Flying-types, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Salamence, Mega Pinsir and Mega Rayquaza. For Dark-types, Mega Houndoom and Mega Absol. Dhelmise non-Mega counters - For Fire-types, Moltres, Heatran, Reshiram, Volcarona, Victini and Delphox. For Flying-types, Salamence, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow, Bravairy and Yveltal. For Dark-types, Weavile, Hydreigon, Darkrai, Bisharp, Incineroar and Guzzlord.

For Fire-types, Moltres, Heatran, Reshiram, Volcarona, Victini and Delphox. For Flying-types, Salamence, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow, Bravairy and Yveltal. For Dark-types, Weavile, Hydreigon, Darkrai, Bisharp, Incineroar and Guzzlord. Tactics - Since Dhelmise is itself a Ghost-type, we recommend avoiding using any Pokémon of that type against it as you'll also be dealt super effective damage. You should also avoid using Ice-type Pokémon as Dhelmise could have a Charged Grass-type attack, which would cause you a lot of damage. Instead, focus on Fire, Flying or Dark-type Pokémon. Finally, we recommend fighting Dhelmise alongside other trainers since it's a three-star raid boss. Image credit: Niantic