Dewpider 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Dewpider in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Water Bubble Pokémon. That means it’s the perfect chance to catch a Dewpider in Pokémon Go!

Catching as many ball things as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour - both because of the chance to shiny hunt a PVP Pokémon in Pokémon Go and because of the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside the event.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Dewpider 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Dewpider with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Dewpider based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Dewpider:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 612 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 663 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Araquanid good in PVP?

Yes, actually, it’s not bad. Technically speaking, Dewpider and Araquanid are the only Water/Bug-type Pokémon in the game, and we love it when a unique typing does well?

What do mean there's a bunch of Bug/Water-type Pokémon (Surskit, Wimpod and Golisopod?) and this isn't mechanically unique? That doesn't matter in the slightest because we're talking about technicalities here.

So while this isn’t mechanically unique, it's a cool piece of trivia. Back to Go Battle League though, Araquanid runs Bug Bite, Bug Buzz and Bubble Beam. While it used to be a handy counter to Walrein, both have fallen from popularity. It's still a decent Pokémon in Great League, there are just better options these days (like Golisopod).

In Great League, you can look forward to wins against Cresselia, Shadow Whiscash, Quagsire, Vigoroth and Medicham. Losses will come from Lickitung, Skarmory, Shadow Gligar, Annihilape and Azumarill.

Looking to Ultra League, we see rapidly diminishing returns, with our CP capping out at 2065 for a perfect 15/15/15. This means the extreme bulk we saw in Great League is now starting to be outclassed. You can still win against Greninja, Umbreon, Cresselia, Walrein and Swampert, but expect losses from Talonflame, Giratina Altered, Poliwrath, Virizion and Steelix.

Dewpider is simply awful in Master League.

The Max Out Season is here! It begins with the GO All Out event, which has brought us new Gen 8 Pokémon, including Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble, and the Galar Calling quest. Max Battles and Dynamax Pokémon are slowly making their way into Pokémon Go. You can now visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Is there a shiny Dewpider in Pokémon Go?

Yes, shiny Dewpider is in Pokémon Go! It was released back in August 2023 at the start of Go Fest 2023, alongside the Petilil family.

Everything in the Dewpider line is a Water/Bug-type. (Image via pokemon.com)

Remember, of course that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted. This means that while it is technically possible to catch a shiny Dewpider during the event, the chances of finding one are incredibly low.

What does shiny Dewpider look like?

Shiny Dewpider looks pretty sweet.

It swaps its lime green for a deep purple, and its blue eyes and accents for an awesome shade of red. The same can be said for Araquanid. Obviously, its water bubbles don't change colour, but that makes perfect sense. All in all, these are both very cool shinies, as you can see below!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user YelloWool for the handy preview!

Other reasons to catch as many Pokémon as possible

Aside from trying to catch a perfect poly in Pokémon Go, there are a few other reason to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. The base rate of 100 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth 200 Stardust .

running throughout the hour. The base rate of 100 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth . If the weather in Pokémon Go is to your favour - in this case Rainy – you will get twice the normal weather bonus (an additional 50 Stardust).

This all stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained.

Thanks to Dewpider being an Water/Bug-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Wobbuffet, when it waddles its way into the spotlight!

Good luck finding a perfect Dewpider Pokémon!