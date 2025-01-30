Devil May Cry's animated Netflix series gets April release date, Limp Bizkit opener

It's been a long time coming - seven years, in fact - but Netflix's animated adaption of Devil Cry is almost upon us. The streaming service has announced the series premieres on 3rd April, and there's a trailer of sorts to accompany the news.

We first heard a Devil May Cry animated adaptation was in the works back in 2018, with Adi Shankar - executive producer on Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania adaptation and 2023's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - tasked with teasing it into existence.

For a while it seemed like the project might have been quietly shelved, but 2023 proved otherwise, bringing a first look at the show, alongside confirmation its animation was being handled by Studio Mir - the team behind The Legend of Korra.

A year later, Netflix released its first proper trailer for the series, providing a glimpse of a Dante displaying little enthusiasm for buttoning up his shirts. That reveal also pointed to an April 2025 release, which has now been narrowed right down to April 3rd.

Netflix's release date news is accompanied by a trailer showcasing the Devil May Cry series' intro sequence, complete with strikingly stylised violence and a Limp Bizkit soundtrack. It's a lot different to the actual show, of course, which adopts a more traditional anime-style aesthetic.

We still don't have any story details for this animated version of Devil May Cry yet - beyond 'white-haired young man in red jacket loves to show off his abs - but presumably Netflix'll have more to say about the series ahead of its arrival.