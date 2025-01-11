Devil May Cry crossover is coming to Fortnite "soon", leakers tease

Devil May Cry is coming to Fortnite.

That's according to Fortnite leakers Loolo_Wrld and Wensoing, both of whom say the long-running rumours of a Dante-flavoured crossover - which first bubbled up in 2023 - are indeed correct, and there is one in the works.

Whilst both are fairly established leakers in their own rights, their news was picked up and shared by noted Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, adding credence - if not quite a cast-iron guarantee - to the claims.

When pressed for more information - such as well the collaboration may arrive - Loolo was coy, saying, "I can’t specify anything about that for now", appending the statement with a zipped-mouth emoji.

Wensoing similarly will only commit to "coming soon", but acknowledges that both leakers "have heard about [the Devil May Cry crossover] several times via [their] insiders".

As for the details? Well, that's all still very much up for speculation. There's no doubting that Devil May Cry boasts several iconic outfits and weapons, though, so there's plenty to pick from.

