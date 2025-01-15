Development on retro immersive-sim Fortune's Run paused as solo developer sentenced to prison

Retro immersive-sim Fortune's Run has had its early access development paused due to its sole developer being sentenced to prison.

In an update on Steam, developer Dizzie explained why the game's other developer left the project and admitted to being sentenced to three years in prison, meaning development is "imploding".

Dizzie doesn't explain the nature of the crime, though the developer "lived a very different life" prior to working on this project. The post does specify, though, that the crime was not sexual in nature and the other developer was not involved.

"I've been sentenced to prison for the next three years," wrote Dizzie. "It's a long story, but I've lived a very different life before I was a game developer, and I wasn't living very well. My case is about five years old now, I have been going through the legal process the whole time I've been working on this.

"I have finally been found guilty and sentenced, and I'm going away next month. It's a shame, but it's the consequences of my actions. I was a very violent person and I hurt a lot of people in my life."

The developer said the game "isn't totally dead" but "it's unclear what will happen".

And without the other developer, development on Fortune's Run will be "completely interrupted" until Dizzie is released. She left the project after recovering from a botched surgery, Dizzie explained. "If you want to accuse me of something, accuse me of stressing her out with my legal problems and my crazy work schedule," said Dizzie.

The post continues: "I know many of you will be upset and disappointed but please understand that there's absolutely nothing I can do, these wheels were in motion long before I started making this game and it's just been slowly unraveling in my face the whole time."

Due to game sales, Dizzie will be able to afford rent once released, so there's a chance the game could be completed. "I am extremely passionate about this stuff and I'm never going to stop making games. I'd like to finish this one, but I don't know what will happen," said Dizzie.

The post comes alongside a new major update to Fortune's Run as part of its early access.

The game's description cites the likes of Deus Ex and Metal Gear Solid as influences.