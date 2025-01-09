Devastating Los Angeles fires shut down Fallout season 2

Disastrous fires burning across multiple districts of Los Angeles have shut down production across Hollywood, impacting the filming of Fallout season 2 and a raft of other projects.

Five people have so far been confirmed to have died and more than 130,000 have been evacuated as the city's worst ever wildfires continue to spread.

BBC News reported today that the famous Sunset Boulevard now lies "in ruins", as flames approach the city's iconic Hollywood sign.

Last night, Variety reported on the impact of the fires on LA's production industry, with all major studios suspending work.

Amazon's Fallout season 2 had been due to film within the Santa Clarita area this week.

NBCUniversal, CBS, Disney and Warner Bros. have also shut down their studios, impacting the filming of other shows such as Hacks, Ted, Suits: LA, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

While in most cases there is no immediate threat to the studios themselves, the LA Fire Department has revoked all filming permits due to air quality being deemed dangerous to health, and the need to keep roads open for emergency vehicles.

This week's disaster has prompted criticism of LA's mayor Karen Bass, who recent cut the city's fire department budget, and renewed calls for a greater focus on the impacts of climate change.

Production on Fallout's second season began in November, and was due to resume this week after a filming break over Christmas.

Fallout's first season was a huge hit when it aired last year, with more than 65 million viewers in its first 16 days - Amazon's second-biggest launch ever, behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A week after its debut, Amazon quickly announced the series would return for more episodes.