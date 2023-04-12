Determined Dark and Darker fan recreating troubled game in Fortnite

A player has set to work recreating Dark and Darker's map within Fortnite's recently released Creative 2.0 mode.

For a quick bit of background before we get into it, Dark and Darker is facing a lot of issues at the moment, with developer Ironmace currently under investigation after gaming company Nexon claimed its game (P3) was used as a prototype for Dark and Darker.

This all led to Dark and Darker being removed from Steam, where it was once the most wishlisted game.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Now, clearly not content to wait out the various legal dealings that Ironmace is dealing with, Redditor fermelon is remaking Dark and Darker's map in Fortnite's updated creative mode. This mode allows PC players to add custom assets, animations, audio and such to their own in-game creations.

Fermelon shared their work in progress video earlier this week (thanks, IGN), which shows a Fortnite character weaving and wending their way through a dungeon by torchlight. It is a rather splendid recreation of Dark and Darker's own map, something many commenters remark on.

You can see what you think to it for yourself below:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

However, while this is certainly an impressive piece of work, and one which fermelon has said they will share code for if Epic approves the creation, I can't really ever see it going further than this.

After all, Epic has said its Fortnite creator mode cannot be used to "create, publish, or monetise content based on others' copyrighted IP", something this clearly does. And, let's face it, we all know what happened to player recreations of Call of Duty's maps (they were removed).