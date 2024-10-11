Detective RPG in the works from "breakaway group" of former Disco Elysium developers

A new UK-based studio founded by former Disco Elysium development staff is working on a detective role-playing game.

XXX Nightshift will be the first project from Dark Math Games, which describes itself as a "breakaway group from the original development team of Disco Elysium".

The team now has 20 members, including Disco Elysium veteran and art director Timo Albert.

Dark Math Games says XXX Nightshift will be a "deep single-player role-playing experience with many tools and layers of gameplay".

"Set in 2086, you play a Patrol Op, Dinorah Katz, who is stranded at a luxury ski resort in Antarctica," a description reads. "This original science-fiction setting lands you in a resort that shouldn't exist with people that you shouldn't know with the endless polar night covering a multitude of sins."

"Additionally to innovating the traditional RPG mechanics, we'll bring something fresh to the table," Albert said in a statement passed to Eurogamer. "You will see. And of course, a few less words. And a few more bullets, perhaps. In total: lot more fun."

XXX Nightshift already has a Steam page and a gameplay trailer you can view just above.

The announcement comes alongside a rival project from other former Disco Elysium developers, who have formed the new studio Longdue.

The beloved Disco Elysium will celebrate its fifth anniversary next week, though its team at developer ZA/UM has since been shattered by years of legal threats, accusations of toxic behaviour and layoffs. Earlier this year, an official Disco Elysium sequel project was cancelled, as the studio laid staff off.