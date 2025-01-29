Destiny 2 Star Wars crossover revealed

Bungie has lifted the lid on a surprising new crossover for Destiny 2: cosmetics from the world of Star Wars.

Stormtrooper, Praetorian Guard and Death Trooper outfits are on the way, alongside a Ghost shell themed around the Second Death Star. It even has a cute little green energy beam!

Additional Star Wars items will include a ship, emotes, finisher and Sparrow vehicle - which should be interesting, as Destiny's default Sparrows have always been closely inspired by Return of the Jedi's speeder bikes.

Destiny 2's Star Wars cosmetics will be available when the game's next update, Heresy, arrives next week on Tuesday 4th February.

Act 1 of Heresy sees players return to the Dreadnaught, setting of Destiny 1's brilliant The Taken King expansion, collect new weapons and gear, and undertake a new roguelike activity named The Nether (which is nothing to do with Minecraft).

Star Wars is the latest crossover to join Destiny 2, following previous collaborations with Ghostbusters, The Witcher, Mass Effect and Fortnite.

With the conclusion of the Destiny franchise's major story saga last year, Bungie is now planning to launch two "medium-sized" paid expansions each year, with the first due this summer, alongside free updates.

The changes follow sweeping layoffs at the company in 2024 and 2023, during which more than 320 jobs were lost, and the cancellation of a spin-off project titled Payback.