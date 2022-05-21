Destiny 2 Season 17 release time, new features, and what we know so far

Destiny 2 Season 17 - which has not been officially named yet - marks the second major update this year.

Destiny 2's Season of the Risen is set to end very soon indeed. The new season will bring a new Solstice event (that's right, just Solstice), the Event Card system, and a vault storage increase from 500 to 600. There will be plenty of changes to Iron Banner as well, now that Lord Saladin is in a new role at the end of the current season.

Elsewhere there's the absolutely gorgeous Falcon's Chase Sparrow, and a new Ghost Shell. Let's take a look at when Season 17 will release, and what's being added.

Destiny 2 Season 17 release time

Destiny 2 Season 17 has a release date of Tuesday, May 24th at the following weekly reset time:

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

Downtime for the new Season will begin 15 minutes before the above times - with the patch being pushed around when the weekly reset goes live. Once downloaded, you should be free to start playing.

We've yet to receive exact info on the Destiny 2 Season 17 end date. Seasons generally last around 10 weeks. We'll update this page once we hear more from Bungie.

Here's a checklist of things to do before the new season arrives, including:

Claiming any seasonal titles you have earned

Take part in the Guardian Game

Reaching Legend in PvP

Redeeming any remaining season pass rewards on all classes

Making sure to max out on Glimmer and materials

What we know about Destiny 2 Season 17

Bungie has yet to do a full reveal for Destiny 2 Season 17, so we haven't had a trailer or even a name reveal yet. Some eagle eyed fans have spotted 'Season of the Haunted' in the game's code, though this may just be an internal title used as a placeholder. Regardless, you can see the datamine in the Tweet below.

#DestinySpoilers name spoilers for next season.



I think, maybe, next season is called Season of the Haunted.



At least, that just showed up (with no other content) in their new CMS. pic.twitter.com/ynGkLvEdBD — josh H_UNT__ (@joshhunt) May 18, 2022

Thanks to a recent This Week at Bungie post, we do have some details to share on Season 17:

Solstice

Solstice (previously Solstice of Heroes) is an upcoming event that will land this Summer. It's an annual event that sees the Tower adorned with flowers. This year, players will have one set of armour to upgrade throughout the event. While you can get multiple instances of a helmet, upgrading armor will allow you to reroll its stats and the stat potential of the armor will be shared across those drops.

Solstice will also feature an activity in the European Aerial Zone called Bonfire Bash. It's a sort of wave defense mode where players will need to protect a bonfire from incoming enemies.

Event Cards

By interacting with Eva Levante in the Tower or via the Quests tab (right next to Seasonal Challenges), players will be able to access the new Event Cards. They're a lot like Seasonal Challenges, but for annual events.

New Dungeon

A brand new Dungeon will launch May 27th at 10am PDT (UK 6pm BST), allowing players to earn the following rewards:

1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class

4 Legendary New Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory (Ship or Sparrow)

2 Legendary Emblems

You'll need to be power 1550 to take on the Dungeon at Normal difficulty. There will also be a Master difficulty to try.

The new Falcon's Chase Sparrow

Falcon's Chase Sparrow

Finally, Bungie has shared a look at a new Sparrow dropping as part of the new season. It's called Falcon's Chase, and is adorned with gold.

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S - A True Next-Gen Advantage

There's plenty to expect from the upcoming months. Both veterans and newcomers will most likely paying several visits to the updated version of the Vault of Glass to uncover what's new. The addition of difficulty modifiers and challenges throughout the season should also give plenty of reasons to return to the raid, too.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what Bungie reveals about Season 17 as we near closer to launch. The company is being particularly secretive about this one, but we'll be sure to update this page once we hear more. While you wait, be sure to check out our article on how Destiny fans are hoping to find a clue to Bungie's next project buried in Destiny 2.