Destiny 2 Season 18 release time, roadmap and everything we know so far

Destiny 2 Season 18 - which has yet to be titled - is the third major update this year.

The new season will introduce a reprised Raid, the return of Festival of the Lost, and two more weeks of Iron Banner.

There's also the usual Power Level increase and new Exotics to look forward to.

Here's when Season 18 will release, and everything we know that's coming.

On this page:

Destiny 2 Next Chapter trailer

Destiny 2 Season 18 release time: What time will Season 18 start?

Destiny 2 Season 18 has a release date of Tuesday, 23rd August, and will go live at the following release times:

UK: 7pm (BST)

Europe: 8pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 2pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 11am (PDT)

Downtime for the new Season will begin 1 hour and 15 minutes before the above times - so 4:45pm UK or 9:45am PST - with the patch being pushed around when the weekly reset goes live. Once downloaded, you should be free to start playing.

During this time, you should check into the Destiny 2 Showcase, which broadcasts two hours before the above times at 9am PDT / 5pm UK on Bungie's various streaming channels. (Or three hours, at 8am PDT / 4pm UK, if you want to catch the pre-show as well.)

It's here you'll hear first details of Season 18, as well as details of what's coming in the next major expansion, Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Season 18 preperation checklist

While you wait for all this, here's a quick checklist of things to do before the new season arrives, including:

Claiming any seasonal titles you have earned.

Watch the ending of the Season of the Haunted storyline, which requires you to visit the H.E.L.M. and Zavala, earning an Ascendant Shard and Exotic Sparrow in the process. No need to complete the seasonal Bound in Sorrow quest first, either!

While the Season of the Haunted storyline will be playable until the next major expansion, this ending will expire when Season 18 arrives.

Reaching Legend rank in any matchmade activities - Crucible, Gambit or Strikes - and redeeming their vendor specific rewards.

Redeeming any remaining season pass rewards across all classes.

Having some completed Bounties ready, as well as maxing out relevant materials and Glimmer, to give you a head start for the start of next season.

Season of the Haunted's Leviathan.

Destiny 2 Season 18 roadmap

The Season 18 roadmap, which takes us from August to November, includes:

Friday, August 26th: Reprised Raid

Reprised Raid Tuesday, September 6th: Iron Banner (Week 1)

Iron Banner (Week 1) Friday, September 16th: Trials of Osiris returns

Trials of Osiris returns Tuesday, October 4th: Grandmaster Nightfalls return

Grandmaster Nightfalls return Tuesday, October 18th: Festival of the Lost 2022

Festival of the Lost 2022 Tuesday, November 15th: Iron Banner (Week 2)

Festival of the Lost, and its many masks, will return in October.

The Season 18 release is almost here! Before then, the Season of the Haunted continues. Get up to speed with our levelling guide ahead of tackling the Duality dungeon, and learn how to collect Calus Bobblehead locations, Calus Automaton locations and find all Opulent Key chests. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite. Late last year, we saw the Bungie 30th Anniversary, which introduced the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Strange Coins and new Exotics, including the Gjallarhorn and Forerunner.

What else is coming to Destiny 2 Season 18?

While we wait for the confirmed name and theme of Season 18, we know the following is on the way:

A new Season Pass and Artefact Mods.

An Arc 3.0 revamp, which can be customised with Aspects and Fragments. This Bungie deep dive has the details.

Sandbox changes to weapons (buffing scout rifles and heavy grenade launchers in PvE), adding Anti-Champion functionality to Exotics, and more. You read up on all the changes in this TWAB.

Adjustments to Crucible matchmaking, with the goal where "all players... can enter the Crucible and regularly get matches where they can feel competitive and have a reasonable chance of winning/competing". More specific can be read in this TWAB.

There's plenty to expect from the upcoming days when the full Season is unveiled - and more to be added to the roadmap in the coming weeks and months. Until then - we'll be joining you watching Tuesday's Showcase...