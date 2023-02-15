Destiny 2 Riptide god roll and drop location explained

Riptide is a legendary fusion rifle in Destiny 2, added during the Season of the Haunted.

This is a quick-firing kinetic fusion rifle, able to charge and release its darkness (or Guardian) erasing burst with minimal charge time.

This page will detail how to get Riptide in Destiny 2, and what a Riptide god roll looks like.

On this page:

How to get Riptide in Destiny 2

Riptide is a Crucible Weapon, dropping strictly from Destiny 2’s core PVP mode. It’s rewarded randomly at the end of matches, so you’ll need to play some Crucible and have a bit of luck if you want a Riptide.

There are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor. First, you can equip the crucible version of the Prosperity Ghost Mod on your Ghost. With this enabled, Crucible wins have a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear. This applies to both armour, and weapons like Riptide.

Rewards drop at the end of matches, so focusing on the faster match types can give you more chances at Riptide for your time invested. Mayhem and Scorch, in particular, tend to finish quickly.

The Season of the Seraph is here alongside More than a Weapon, Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems and the addition of Rose in Crucible. You can also complete the Good Boy Protocol secret quest to make a new friend. We've also seen a new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, with has a chance of Hierarchy of Needs dropping upon completion. Earliear this year we had the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Dead Messenger and Parasite.

Riptide god roll recommendation in Destiny 2

Riptide is most effective when it quickly unloads its full burst of fusion shots into an enemy, whether that be PVP or PVE.

The best Riptide, or 'god roll', is a secondary weapon that can quickly and accurately release its full burst of damage before returning to other weapons.

The best combination of perks, or 'god roll' will be different for different situations and players. However, there are certain combinations that should produce consistently excellent results.

Here is our recommended best Riptide god roll in Destiny 2:

Corkscrew Rifling

Accelerated Coils

Auto-Loading Holster

Chill Clip

Adding range and handling are helpful, but what makes Corkscrew Rifling a success for Riptide is the enhanced stability. This will help ensure all of the shots in a burst hit their target accurately, a must for effective use.

The role of Accelerated Coils is simple: make this weapon fire faster. There’s a small damage drop off, but the utility of that pales in comparison to getting your shot off quickly, and Riptide still hits plenty of hard even with the damage loss.

A fusion rifle should be used situationally, with your other gun handling most of the action. Auto-Loading Holster is perfect for this, as you can fire your main weapon, switch to Riptide for a big burst of damage, and switch back to find your other gun fully refilled, and ready for action.

Chill Clip is only active for the first half of Riptide’s magazine, but that’s more than enough to have a large impact. With it, the first shots slow down whoever is struck. This is a powerful tool for crowd control in PVE, and a significant help for keeping a guardian in place while you finish them off in PVP.

As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!