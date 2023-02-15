Destiny 2 Krait god roll recommendation and drop location explained
Fling a near-endless stream of lead with this Auto Rifle.
Krait is a legendary Auto Rifle in Destiny 2, added for the Witch Queen Expansion.
This weapon features a high rate-of-fire, solid impact, and a whole slew of powerful perks to choose from. It’s simply one of the best Auto Rifles in Destiny 2.
This page will detail how to get Krait in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a Krait God Roll.
On this page:
How to get Krait in Destiny 2
Krait is part of the World Loot pool. That means it’s not tied to a specific activity, and instead can fall randomly from just about any source that can reward legendary loot. There is no pattern for it either, so you can not craft Krait.
The best thing to do is farm activities that offer legendary rewards. This means the Vanguard Playlist can be a good choice, and potentially reward Krait after successful completion. You can also decode unfocused Umbral Engrams for a shot at his weapon.
Make sure to equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion, which includes weapons like Krait.
Otherwise just keep playing whatever you like in Destiny 2 and keep an eye on your inventory and/or postmaster. Krait can drop at almost any time, and when it does you want to make sure you don’t accidentally delete it.
Krait god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Krait is great at unloading sustained damage from short to medium-long range. It’s a stasis kinetic, and has the origin trait Veist Stinger, which has a chance to refill the magazine anytime you damage an enemy.
A perfect, or 'god roll', Krait is built for unrelenting damage, with extended sustained fire that eliminates groups of enemies in PVE, and puts pressure on opposing Guardians in PVP.
Here is our recommended Krait god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Break
- Ricochet Rounds
- Subsistence
- Headstone
Arrowhead Brake is an easy choice for Krait. Controlling recoil is the key to hitting your target while firing continuously, and the boost from Arrowhead Brake to that and handling are significant.
Ricochet Rounds further increase the stability of Krait, while also boosting range. Clever Guardians will also realize you can use this to reflect bullets off of hard surfaces, enabling you to spray shots at walls or the floor to keep pressure on Guardians hiding behind cover, or indiscriminately do damage to groups of weak enemies.
Subsistence is a perfect fit for Krait. With this perk, 14% of the weapon's magazine is refilled after a kill. That means a group of adds can keep Krait filled and firing indefinitely.
Headstone is a powerful perk, if you know how to use it. Any enemy that is killed leaves a stasis crystal behind, the so-called Headstone of this perk. This crystal does several good things. Some enemies will target it, drawing fire way from you. It can freeze enemies that touch it. You can also shoot it with a stasis weapon (like Krait) to shatter it, doing a burst of damage all around. It’s a swiss-army knife of stasis energy, and extremely helpful.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!