Destiny 2 Krait god roll recommendation and drop location explained

Krait is a legendary Auto Rifle in Destiny 2, added for the Witch Queen Expansion.

This weapon features a high rate-of-fire, solid impact, and a whole slew of powerful perks to choose from. It’s simply one of the best Auto Rifles in Destiny 2.

This page will detail how to get Krait in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a Krait God Roll.

On this page:

How to get Krait in Destiny 2 Krait is part of the World Loot pool. That means it’s not tied to a specific activity, and instead can fall randomly from just about any source that can reward legendary loot. There is no pattern for it either, so you can not craft Krait. The best thing to do is farm activities that offer legendary rewards. This means the Vanguard Playlist can be a good choice, and potentially reward Krait after successful completion. You can also decode unfocused Umbral Engrams for a shot at his weapon. Make sure to equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion, which includes weapons like Krait. Otherwise just keep playing whatever you like in Destiny 2 and keep an eye on your inventory and/or postmaster. Krait can drop at almost any time, and when it does you want to make sure you don’t accidentally delete it.