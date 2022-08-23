Destiny 2 King's Fall release time, date and how to prepare for the reprised raid

Destiny 2's King's Fall is the second reprised raid to return to the game.

Debuting in first expansion The Taken King back in 2015, it will return to Destiny 2 in the opening week of Season of Plunder.

As with Vault of Glass, expect some changes, the return of familar drops and possibly an Exotic to unlock. Any guesses? We have some ideas...

Here's when King's Fall will release, and everything we know that's coming.

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 King's Fall trailer

Destiny 2 King's Fall release time: What time will King's Fall be available?

King's Fall has a release date of Friday, 26th August, and will be available at the following release times:

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

From here, you have 24 hours - until 10am PDT or 6pm BST on Saturday - to complete Contest Mode. Otherwise, feel free to tackle the raid at your own pace, especially when they are some minor things to prepare for.

Also, know that King's Fall is free for all players - no expansions or season pass required.

How does Destiny 2 King's Fall Contest Mode work?

As is tradition, each new Raid in Destiny 2 has a 'Contest Mode', where teams compete to be the first to complete the raid.

The King's Fall Contest Mode works like so:

Contest mode lasts 24 hours - until 10am PDT or 6pm BST on Saturday.

Once you have completed King's Fall once, a new Challenge Mode will be available, complete with secret Triumphs for all encounters.

The first team to complete all secret Triumphs from each encounter will be the Worlds First.

Though this is geared primarily towards the world's fastest teams, it's also open to everyone - and while not confirmed, based on previous years, any teams which complete the raid within the 24 hour period get some rewards.

To be clear, that's not confirmed - so until then, see this an excuse to play the raid and its secret Triumphs before anyone else.

How to prepare for King's Fall in Destiny 2

As a returning raid, it's easier to prepare for King's Fall more than most. However, there are some things to keep in mind before you venture back into the Dreadnaught to take on Oryx:

Players must be Power Level 1560 and above to hit the cap for each encounter. Though you can play at a lower level, the offense and defence of your Guardian will drop dramatically, making it far more challenging. This is 20 levels below the Season 18 cap, so chances are you are high enough already.

Though you can play at a lower level, the offense and defence of your Guardian will drop dramatically, making it far more challenging. This is 20 levels below the Season 18 cap, so chances are you are high enough already. Familiarise yourself with the original King's Fall. Though there will be some changes - smoothing off rough edges from the original, and to offer a fresh challenge - learning the ins and outs of the raid (and its platforming sections - remember the ships?) will help, especially for newcomers. We have a King's Fall walkthrough to read, or if you prefer, watch this 4K HDR gameplay of the original from Tundy on YouTube:

Another factor is whether Touch of Malice makes a comeback. In the original Destiny, there was a quest to find Calcified Fragments in order to unlock the scout rifle. If it does return, it might simply be a final encounter drop, but it's possible Bungie might want to pay homage with a similar quest. We'll see what happens in the days leading up to the raid, and if it's the latter, then that's something to start working on now...