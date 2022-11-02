Destiny 2 CALUS Mini-Tool god roll and drop location

The Destiny 2 CALUS Mini-Tool is a legendary submachine gun, and one of the Opulent Weapons associated with Emperor Calus of the Cabal.

CALUS Mini-Tool is all about speed. It has outstanding handling, a high rate of fire, and Guardians move faster due to the lightweight frame.

This page will detail how to get CALUS Mini-Tool, and which CALUS Mini-Tool god rolls you can get to put this to best use.

On this page:

