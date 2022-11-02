Destiny 2 CALUS Mini-Tool god roll and drop location

Destiny 2 CALUS Mini-Tool god roll and drop locationA submachine gun fit for an emperor
The Destiny 2 CALUS Mini-Tool is a legendary submachine gun, and one of the Opulent Weapons associated with Emperor Calus of the Cabal.
CALUS Mini-Tool is all about speed. It has outstanding handling, a high rate of fire, and Guardians move faster due to the lightweight frame.
This page will detail how to get CALUS Mini-Tool, and which CALUS Mini-Tool god rolls you can get to put this to best use.
On this page:
How to get CALUS Mini-Tool in Destiny 2
The CALUS Mini-Tool, like all of the Opulent Weapons, comes primarily from the Leviathan, and Calus related activities.
Containment is a group activity that takes place on the Leviathan, pitting any Guardians in the area who wish to participate against several waves of enemies, spread across three rounds. It culminates in a boss fight, after which a chest appears, and for 500 Vestiages of Dread you can purchase an additional drop, either of which can earn you the Mini-Tool.
Meanwhile, Opulent chests around the Leviathan are another possible CALUS Mini-Tool source. You will need an Opulent Key to open these chests, but any time you open one there is a chance there will be a CALUS Mini-Tool waiting for you.
Finally, there is the Umbral Focusing option. You will need to level the Crown of Sorrow a bit first, but once you do, you can visit the Crown aboard the H.E.L.M and focus the Umbral Engrams into Opulent Weapons.
Even better, the first one you focus each week is a guaranteed Deep Sight / red border weapon; leveling it will give you weapon crafting materials and eventually unlock a pattern that allows you to craft and customize your ideal CALUS Mini-Tool.
CALUS Mini-Tool god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Every CALUS Mini-Tool has the To Excess origin trait, which grants bonuses to strength and discipline following kills while your super energy is full.
The CALUS Mini-Tool 'god roll', will take advantage of the speed advantages of the weapon, and enable it to wipe out masses of enemies in very short order. If you collect enough patterns for this gun you can craft your own, and customize the rolls to select any of the available perks.
Here is our recommended CALUS Mini-Tool roll in Destiny 2:
- Corckscrew Rifling
- Tactical Mag
- Grave Robber
- Incandescent
Corkscrew Rifling is a solid all-around buff to CALUS Mini-Tool. This improves handling, range, and stability, making this gun both easier to aim, and lethal from further away.
Tactical Mag adds a small amount of ammuniation to the magazine, and slightly buffs stability. But the real advantage is the large bonus to reload speed. This is a gun that should ideally keep firing with minimal down time, and rapidly reloading is a big part of that.
Grave Robber has a similar function to Tactical Mag, keeping the gun firing with minimal interruption. With this, melee kills will partially reload CALUS Mini-Tool, ideal for the up close and aggressive combat the gun is suited for.
Incandescent significantly changes how CALUS Mini-Tool works. Kills create a scorch area of effect around the target, spreading the damage-over-time effect of scorch to nearby enemies. It's almost like a poor man's Osteo Striga, melting groups of low level enemies and setting up tougher foes for ignition effects from Solar based builds.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!