Destiny 2 bug is so popular, Bungie turns it into a feature

Bungie has turned a Destiny 2 bug that mistakenly made class-locked Exotic weapons available to all into a feature.

Whilst acknowledging the team "won't always look at weird bugs and decide to support them as a feature", Bungie admitted that class lockouts for the Exotic Glaives and a handful of swords were "mistakenly removed" has caused so many "great celebrations [...] we're going to let this ride".

"We've been seeing some great celebrations with the removal of these constraints. Our first reactions were focused more towards fixing the issue as we want to retain strong class-based fantasies within Destiny, and the removal of class locks muddies the water a bit," the team wrote in Bungie's latest update blog.

"As an example, it's a bit weird to see a Warlock or a Hunter spawning a mini-bubble or seeing a Titan running like a ninja. After some discussions between team members, we've arrived at a new decision: we're going to let this ride. A fun example of a bug becoming a feature."

Interestingly, the breaking of class boundaries means animations may "look a bit weird", but again, Bungie's looking on the bright side and suggested this would be fun for videos and art.

That said, the studio's goal is to "ensure that [the Glaives] feel most powerful on the class they were originally designed for", so it's still in Guardians' interest to equip the Glaives designed for each individual class.

