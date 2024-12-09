Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles sequel announced

Sega has announced a sequel to its official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba game, based on the popular manga and anime series.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will arrive next year across PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the "Nintendo Switch family of systems".

Like the first game, this will be an arena fighter with a story mode continuing where the original left off. It follows teenage protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and promises fans will be able to "relive many of the exciting moments from 'Entertainment District Arc', 'Swordsmith Village Arc', and 'Hashira Training Arc'".

Over in VS mode, the game will have a huge roster of 40 characters, including a return of all characters in the original game, its free post-launch updates, and paid DLC.

The nine Hashira (the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps) will also join in the sequel, including Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles has sold over 4m units worldwide following its release in 2021, so there's certainly an appetite for this sequel.

The games are developed by CyberConnect2, the Japanese studio known for other anime and manga adaptations like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja.