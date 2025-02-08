Demand for Warframe's 10th fan convention, TennoCon 2025, was so high it sold out in less than 35 minutes

Tickets for Warframe's annual convention, TennoCon 2025, sold out in less than an hour.

Tickets went on sale at 7pm UK time last night, but demand for Digital Extremes' 10th celebration "of all things Warframe" was so high, all tickets had gone by 7.35pm.

This year's convention will take place in-person in London, Ontario, Canada, on 18th-19th July, 2025.

Fans can expect merchandise sales and autograph signings as well as the annual TennoCon Cosplay Contest, and the first ever TennoConcert. There'll also be panels, autograph sessions, community art, deep dives with devs, and "a look at the evolution of TennoCon over the years".

We're so thankful for your sold-out interest in TennoCon 2025! As we provide advance notice of ticket availability, this can result in a longer queue than the number of tickets. Please know that tickets are nontransferable and we diligently validate tickets at every TennoCon! — PlayWarframe (@warframe.com) February 7, 2025 at 9:22 PM

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We're so thankful for your sold-out interest in TennoCon 2025!" the team said on Bluesky shortly after the tickets were snapped up. "As we provide advance notice of ticket availability, this can result in a longer queue than the number of tickets."

Fans not lucky enough to get a physical ticket this time around, however, can still participate via the virtual experience on 19th July.

"Our team is still hard at work to bring you an incredible virtual experience on July 19, as well as our upcoming TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack and more! We hope to see you all online for a very special day and can't wait to share what we've been working on."

Digital Extremes also gently reminded players that tickets are nontransferable and it "diligently validates tickets at every TennoCon".

Warframe's long-awaited 1999 expansion - first announced during TennoCon 2023 - finally released in December. It's available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.