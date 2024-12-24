Delibird 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a festive twist on the Delivery Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a shiny Delibird with a Holiday Ribbon in Pokémon Go.

One look at this Pokémon and you know it's not going to be winning you any games. Sadly, it's useless across the board, additionally, this costumed variant of Delibird has been in the game for a while, so if you've played Pokémon Go over Christmas before, there's a high chance you already have this Pokémon. However, if you're still missing the shiny or the 4* perfect Pokémon, this is your chance to try to find one.

The upside to this Spotlight Hour, when you don't want to spend time catching Pokémon, is that the much-loved double transfer candy bonus runs alongside it. This means you have the full hour to focus on sorting and releasing all the stuff you don’t want or need... like Delibird!

Delibird 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Delibird with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Delibird based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Delibird:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 938 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 1016 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Delibird good in PVP?

No. Look at it - it exists to give the opposing Pokémon presents. If you want to gift the opponent a free win, by all means run Delibird!

No matter how you slice it, Delibird is awful. It caps out at 1237 CP, which is so far below the cap that you haven't got a snowball's hope in hell against anything with actual bulk. Its only Fast move is Present - a worse Lock On - with Fly and Triple Axel as the best choices for Charged Moves.

At best, it might be ok in an Ice or Flying-type Little Cup at some point, but we're really scraping the bottom of the barrel here... Maybe hold onto one as part of a Living Pokédex, but honestly Delibird is not worth your time in PVP.

Is there a shiny Delibird in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Delibird in Pokémon Go and has been for a long time!

The shiny form for Delibird was released in December 2018 as part of the holiday event!

Delibird has no known evolutions. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Delibird in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Delibird you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Delibird you need!

What does shiny Delibird look like?

As you can see below, shiny Santa Delibird saps the traditional Christmas red and white for a regal purple. That's pretty much all there is to say there. Looks decent? We'd happily add one to our list of shinies, but we wouldn't stress about missing the chance to get one!

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for the handy comparison!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Delibird in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight. This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose.

You also have an increased chance of getting Candy XL when transferring Pokémon.

when transferring Pokémon. Thanks to Delibird being an Ice/Flying-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week for a primer on the last Spotlight Hour of the year, Togetic, and its double evolution XP bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect Delibird, and Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!