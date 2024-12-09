Deathstroke kicks off Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's final announced season

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's fourth season starts tomorrow, marking the beginning of the end for Rocksteady's current roadmap.

From 10th December, players will be met with DC supervillain Deathstroke. The developer shared news of his debut with an image on social media platform X, although further details on the upcoming season for now remain pretty thin for now.

Rocksteady has thus far only committed to four seasons of content for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It shared its 2024 roadmap back in January, promising new weapons, environments, gear and more. Things kicked off with the arrival of The Joker in March, before Mrs. Freeze joined in the summer.

More recently, Zoe Lawton joined for Kill the Justice League's third season. However, her debut didn't particularly spark much enthusiasm among players. Perhaps Deathstroke will have better luck.

Then, after season four comes to an end, who knows what is going to happen with Suicide Sqaud: Kill the Justice League. It is fair to say the game failed to take off the way Rocksteady and publisher Warner Bros. had hoped.

Back in February of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Rocksteady's release had "fallen short" of its expectations. Warner Bros. went on to attribute a $200m revenue loss to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

A report then followed in July, which stated a culture of perfectionism, an ill-suited genre pivot, and a constantly shifting vision were key reasons for the live-service game's failure.