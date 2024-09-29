Death Stranding 2's release date won't be revealed until "some point next year"

Hideo Kojima says he knows Death Stranding 2's release date, but "unforeseen circumstances" prevent him from sharing that date further.

Talking at Tokyo Game Show, Kojima said that while he and his team were working "in preparation" for the release date, he could not confirm it until "some point next year".

As yet, there's no official English-language versions of the presentation on TGS' Special Stage, but the Japanese livestream is embedded below:

"I haven't said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and I'm currently working on it in preparation for that," Kojima said, as reported by VGC.

"Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today."

Kojima did not expand on what those unforeseen circumstances were, or when we'll likely get confirmation of the release date, but he did unveil a further 20-minute gameplay demo of Death Stranding 2, which you can see above.

Death Stranding 2 - now officially now known as On the Beach (as suspected) - was announced back in 2022 during the Game Awards, with a bamboozling trailer featuring Léa Seydoux and Norman Reedus.

Hideo Kojima has signed with talent agency WME to "traffic control all that [he does]" and "handle exchanges with all the actors" he wants to work with, hinting that his next project may not even be a video game.