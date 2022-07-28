If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Death is coming quickly in The Sims 4, after update adds ageing glitch

This is Grim.
The death of a sim can be an emotional time. The Grim Reaper shows up with his scythe in hand, the family gathers around to send their loved one off, and a period of mourning descends upon the house. But, if a Sim has lived a good, long life, this can also be a chance for celebration in recognition of time well spent.

However, a new glitch was accidentally introduced in a recent update for The Sims 4, and it is fast tracking this whole process. This means that some elderly sims have been dropping dead well before their time. As well as this, children are rapidly becoming teens, teens becoming young adults and so on.

Players are reporting this all happening after a visit to create-a-sim (CAS), or during the loading screens. This is even when the game's "Long Lifespan" is enabled.

In response to this blip, The Sims 4 quality designer SimGuruNick has assured the community that EA is looking into the issue.

In the meantime, EA recommends that players use a new save file and disable Long Lifespan as a temporary measure.

I won't lie, though. My sims rarely make it to old age anyway. I am one of those players that has been known to remove pool ladders and create an impenetrable boundary around the outside to ensure there is no escape. Also, you know, cowplant. I promise you though, I am quite a nice person in real life.

Meanwhile, last month, werewolves were introduced to The Sims 4. If you are keen to get your claws on this pack but aren't sure about the who, what, when and were's, check out our guide on all things furry here.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

