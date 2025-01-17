Death Howl is a strikingly moody "Soulslike deck builder" from publisher 11-Bit Studios

Three-person Danish developer The Outer Zone and publishing partner 11 Bit Studios (of Frostpunk fame) have unveiled Death Howl, a gorgeously moody melding of turn-based tactical action, deck-building, and "Soulslike" exploration that's coming to PC later this year.

Death Howl is described as a "poignant tale of grief, healing, and resilience", and follows the journey of hunter Ro as she departs her tribe and ventures into a disturbingly realised realm of the spirits in the hope of reuniting with her deceased son.

It's journey through a land of horrors - of fearsome creatures and grotesque bosses - that combines grid-based, turn-based battles with a deck-building focus, plus open-world exploration across a series of strikingly atmospheric biomes.

As players venture deeper, they'll uncover fragments of Ro's story, steeped in love and loss, alongside forgotten lore. Additionally, each discoverable realm promises unique cards and deck mechanics that'll gradually deepen Death Howl's strategy layer, as well as the likes of shamanic totems that can further enhance a deck.

"The loss of a loved one is universal - an inevitable part of the human experience," The Outer Zone explains. "We believe our narrative approach will resonate with players of all kinds. We've introduced a fresh take on the deck-builder genre, combining it with soulslike exploration and adding compelling lore to leave a lasting impact on anyone who joins Ro on her journey".

Death Howl is scheduled to release for Steam later this year, but players can familiarise themselves with its deck-building action and forlorn ambience - amply evident in its announcement trailer - when its demo launches on Steam next Monday, 20th January.