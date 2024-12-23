Dead Space 4 plans shot down by EA earlier this year

EA reportedly rejected proposals to create a brand new Dead Space game.

Glen Schofield - who directed the original game and went on to co-found both Sledgehammer Games and Callisto Protocol studio, Striking Distance - said that EA shut down a proposal for "Dead Space 4", saying it wasn't "interested right now".

The news follows EA's launch of the critically-acclaimed Dead Space Remake in January 2023, but uncertainty over the franchise's future.

"We tried actually, you know, the three of us. We tried Dead Space 4," Schofield said in an interview with Dan Allen Gaming, alongside his former colleagues, creative director Bret Robbins and animation director Christopher Stone. "We're talking this year."

"We didn't go too deep. They just said, no, we're not interested right now, we appreciate it, blah blah blah, and you know, we know who to talk to, so we didn't take it any further, and we respected their opinion. They know their numbers and what they have to ship and all that, so..."

"All three of us sat down and wanted to do it," Stone added. "The industry is in a weird place right now. People are really hesitant to take chances on things, so you've got to take it with a grain of salt, who knows, maybe one day. I think we'd all love to do it."

"Yeah, we've got some ideas," Schofield teased.

When asked by Allen if they'd really return to the horror series, Stone said: "I'd make a Dead Space 4," and Schofield simply said: "Yes."

When Bret Robbins didn't say anything, Schofield pointed out that Robbins had "a good game going" given he was "having a great time" working with Dan Houser at Absurd Ventures.

Earlier this year, rumours swirled that despite the Dead Space Remake's critical acclaim, the whole series was reportedly "on ice".