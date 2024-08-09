Dead Rising will no longer reward players for taking "erotic" in-game photos of women

Dead Rising will no longer reward players for taking intimate in-game photos of female characters.

While players can still level up by taking in-game photos of gory, violent, or funny scenes - categorised as horror, brutality, and outtake shots respectively - the hitherto "erotica" category will be removed when the remaster drops next month.

As spotted by Famitsu, this means that photographing women's underwear or cleavage will no longer give you prestige points.

Capcom hasn't expanded on why the feature has been removed for the upcoming remaster, but given the original game released way back in 2006, it's perhaps a testament to how times - and tastes - have changed over the years.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster it coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 19th September, with a physical release to follow.

Capcom's Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster revisits the original 2006 game - in which players, as photojournalist Frank West, have three in-game days to investigate Colorado's sprawling, zombie-infested Willamette Parkview Mall - giving its slapstick action a new lick of paint, quality-of-life improvements, and more.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be available in two digital editions - there's the £39.99 Standard Edition, plus a £49.99 Digital Deluxe edition, which includes 17 costumes for Frank and 17 additional mall music tracks.