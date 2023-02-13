Dead Island 2 release date changes again, now a week earlier

Dead Island 2's release date has been quite the saga.

Today, Dambuster Studios revealed Dead Island 2 will now make its zombie-riddled debut a week earlier than previously announced.

Yes, make a new note in your diary, as its release date has changed again. We are now expecting the game to launch on 21st April.

Watch on YouTube 22 Things You Need To Know About Dead Island 2.

"You asked for it, you got it," the developer shared in a brief update today alongside a collection of messages imploring the Dead Island 2 team to finally get the game out the door.

Needless to say, knowing the game has finally gone gold is a very exciting milestone for all those eager to get their hands on more zombie gore. After all, the game was initially announced all the way back in 2014.

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dead Island 2 is currently available to preorder through the game's site. Those that choose to do this will get some customary preorder bonuses.

Additionally, when Dead Island 2 does release, it will come with a new gaming feature known as Alexa Game Control.

This feature, announced by Amazon last year, will see players be able to control aspects of their game via voice activated software. In Dead Island 2, this will mean users will be able to help them navigate through LA (or Hell A, as the Dead Island 2 team has branded it) by saying things such as "where is the nearest workbench".

What holds the most potential for fun, perhaps, is that this new feature will allow Dead Island 2 players to "manipulate zombie hordes" by saying "Hey zombie" into the mic.

For more on Dead Island 2, check out Ian's interview with developers David Stenton and James Worral, where they talk more about their new and improved version of the game.