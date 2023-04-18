Dead Island 2 base Xbox One, PS4 players won't be able to host co-op sessions at launch

Those on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles will not be able to host a co-op session on Dead Island 2's release. Instead, they will have to rely on players with more recent consoles (from the same console family) to be the host.

In a recent blog, developer Dambuster Studios stated that, due to Dead Island 2's graphic requirements, "the host must play on the latest generation console (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X S) or one of the Generation 8+ consoles (PlayStation 4 Pro/Xbox One X)". The host can then be joined by up to two more players.

As such, those on original PS4 and Xbox One consoles will not be able to host a session on the game's launch. The developer is working on a solution for this, with the plan being that everyone playing Dead Island 2 will eventually be able to host a session, regardless of console. Dambuster has not given a timeframe for this update as yet, merely stating it is planned to come "in the future".

Here is the full list of ways you can play Dead Island 2 in co-op on its launch (The full game can, of course, also be played in single-player):

If you're a PC gamer, you can have others join you or join other PC co-op sessions.

If you're an Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One X user, other Xbox Series X S or Xbox One S X players can join you. You can also join other Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X co-op sessions.

If you're a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro user, other PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro players can join you. You can also join other PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro co-op sessions.

If you're an Xbox One S user, you can join Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X co-op sessions.

If you're a PlayStation 4 user, you can join PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro co-op sessions.

As for progress and achievements, this will all be saved regardless of if you are a host or client.

"For example, if you jump into co-op and play the game up until the sixth story mission and end your session, when you come back to play - either in single player or co-op - you will pick up from the sixth mission with all your items, stats etc," Dambusted explained.

However, while this is the case, players can not jump ahead of themselves when joining a co-op session. This means if you are only on Dead Island 2's third mission, and your friend who is on the sixth mission asks you to give them a hand in co-op, you will be unable to join them. The developer does not want players to "miss out on important story beats, levelling up, items etc.".

You can go back and play earlier missions in co-op, however, if you want to help a friend get up to where you are in the game. This will not affect your own progress, unless you actually end up playing past that point while in co-op.

As for your trophies and achievements, "all gamers can unlock achievements/trophies for the missions they've completed," Dumbuster shared.

Dead Island 2 releases this Friday (21st April) across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can see its new launch trailer below.

