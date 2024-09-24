Dead By Daylight's Behaviour Interactive hooks Darkest Dungeon developer

Behaviour Interactive is buying Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios.

Sharing the news today, Behaviour - known for its work on multiplayer survival game Dead by Daylight - said Red Hook will remain a "fully independent studio under the Behaviour banner" and was "ecstatic" about the acquisition.

"Darkest Dungeon has long been a series we've admired, enjoyed (and maybe even lost a little sleep over) as fans," Behavior wrote on social media platform X. "We look forward to supporting Red Hook as they continue to do what they do best: put your sanity to the test."

In a separate statement, Behaviour CEO and co-founder Rémi Racine called it a "privilege" to welcome the Darkest Dungeon developer into the fold.

"Earlier this year, we established an ambitious goal for our future as a publisher - to make Behaviour synonymous with horror, and surround Dead by Daylight with a library of similarly exceptional horror games. Our acquisition of Red Hook is another emphatic step towards this objective, with more to come," Racine said.

Red Hook co-founder Chris Bourassa added: "We've found kindred spirits in the Behaviour team. Both studios are Canadian, independent, and devoted to fantastic horror games. Where we differ is scale, which opens the door to new possibilities.

"Behaviour's support will help us pursue our vision for Red Hook's future, and focus fully on transforming Darkest Dungeon into an absolute juggernaut of the dark fantasy genre."

“The way is lit. The path is clear.”



Today, we're ecstatic to announce our acquisition of Red Hook Studios.

Earlier this month, Behavior in collaboration with Supermassive Games released their Dead by Daylight spin-off, The Casting of Frank Stone. You can check out a trailer for it above. We awarded the narrative-driven horror game three stars on its launch, calling it a "a drawn-out multiverse adventure" in our Casting of Frank Stone review.

More recently, Behaviour Interactive cancelled its Dead by Daylight four-player co-op spin-off, known as Project T, after early player testing "yielded unsatisfactory overall results".