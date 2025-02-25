DC boss in talks with Rocksteady and NetherRealm to develop DC Universe games

DC boss James Gunn has confirmed he's in talks with both Rocksteady and NetherRealm to develop new games in the DC Universe.

Gunn laid out his plans for the DC Universe back in 2023, which would combine films, TV series and video games into a singular canon universe - much like Marvel has done.

Now, in a recent DC Studios event attended by ComicBook, Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran confirmed they're in close talks with the two Warner Bros game studios.

"We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette who runs that division," said Safran. "It's really the first time it's ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB whether it's NetherRealm or Rocksteady. We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we're interested in and that they're interested in."

Added Gunn: "We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we'll say 'Well, maybe you want to go this way because we're planning on maybe doing something with this character'."

There are no details yet on what these games will be, or which characters they'll focus on, with Gunn stating it will be a "couple years" from now when we finally see for ourselves.

Later this year DC will release its new film incarnation of Superman, so could we finally see a decent game adaptation in the future to follow up? There will also be The Batman Part 2 in 2027, while in 2026 there are film plans for Supergirl and Clayface. Could these hint towards game plans?

NetherRealm most recently released Mortal Kombat 1, with the last in its DC fighting series Injustice 2 released back in 2017. Rocksteady, meanwhile, released the ill-fated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League last year.

Earlier this month, it was reported Rocksteady is "looking to return to Batman for a single-player game", though it's "years away" from release.

Of course, there's also the Wonder Woman game already in development from Monolith, though it remains years away from release.

In further DC news, further crossovers with Fortnite is planned, as the company is discussing with Epic which characters to focus on. Again, the likes of Superman and Supergirl would make sense with the forthcoming films.

This wouldn't be the first time DC characters have appeared in Fortnite, as various heroes and villains have been available as skins in the past. However, this stopped once Warner Bros' crossover fighting game Multiversus launched.

It appears Warner Bros has U-turned on this decision following the shutdown of Multiversus.