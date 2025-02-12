Days Gone Remastered announced for PC and PS5

Sony has announced a souped up version of Days Gone, the 2019 PS4 not-zombie game where you ride around on a motorbike to escape hordes of enemies.

PlayStation 5 and PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store) versions will launch simultaneously, on 25th April, Sony announced tonight during its latest State of Play broadcast.

If you owned Days Gone on PS4, or already on PC, you'll have the option to upgrade to this new version for $10 (UK price TBA).

This time around, Days Gone's hordes will be bigger in the new survival arcade mode Horde Assault, and there are fresh Permadeath and Speedrun modes as well.

As you'd expect, this version's visuals have also been given a polish, with increased draw distance, shadows and lighting, and additional accessibility features like game speed and controller remapping.

Tonight's announcement comes just a couple of weeks after it was reported that Days Gone developer Bend Studio recently had an under-wraps live-service project cancelled by Sony, in the wake of Concord's high-profile flop.

Bloomberg previously stated that the studio had been working on a new game that included multiplayer and was set to build on Days Gone's open-world systems. It is unclear what the team is working on next.