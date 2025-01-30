Date Everything! pushed to later date

Amibitious romance sim Date Everything! will no longer launch on the romantic release date of 14th February, its developer has announced.

Instead, the indie couple-up sandbox is now set to arrive four months later - sometime in June.

"I was too confident that we could properly test all the wild amounto of content and pathing that exists in this massive game," lead designer Ray Chase said in a statement today, "and unfortunately we ran out of time on our current (and yet so appropriate) release date.

"Our bug list is finally starting to dwindle down as QA gets through the labyrinthine story pathing, but to submit our game in this state with so many outstanding glitches would be doing you a disservice."

In keeping with the game's claim to let you date everything, Chase mentioned that "you actually can date the glitches" - though exactly how this will work remains to be seen.

This is not the first delay for Date Everything!, which was once set to arrive back in October 2024.

When it's finally here, you'll be able to meet and romantically greet around 100 characters, including anthropomophic versions of furniture such as bookcases and lamps, voiced by a cascade of familiar actors including Roger Craig Smith, Ashley Johnson and Neil Newbon. And yes, Henry the Hoover is also included.

Date Everything! is published by Team17, which last week announced a name change - even though the veteran brand will still live on.