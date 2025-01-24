Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch includes DLSS 4 support ahead of next week's RTX 50 Series arrival

Well here we are again, with yet another Cypberpunk 2077 patch, despite CD Projekt having officially wrapped up development on the game last year. And the headline feature this time around is DLSS 4 support, added in anticipation of Nvidia's upcoming RTX 50 Series of GPUs.

As detailed in CD Projekt's update 2.21 patch notes, Cyberpunk 2077 now supports "DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, which boosts FPS by using AI to generate up to three times per traditionally rendered frame". This, the studio notes, will be enabled alongside the release of the RTX 50 Series next Thursday, 30th January.

Additionally, DLSS 4's arrival brings "faster single Frame Generation with reduced memory usage" that's available for users with either RTX 50 and 40 Series GPUs. Furthermore, players "can now choose between the CNN model or the new Transformer model for DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA on all GeForce RTX graphics cards today. The new Transformer model enhances stability, lighting, and detail in motion."

There's more going on in today's update than that, however. Version 2.21 also features an extensive range of fixes for Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode, and addresses various issues across the likes of vehicle colour customisation and character creation. Xbox and PlayStation users also get a number of platform-specific fixes, as detailed in CD Projekt's patch notes.

Today's release follows December's surprise 2.2 update, which introduced the likes of expanded customisation options and new photo mode features - hence the focus on those particular modes in today's patch. CD Projekt's continuing support of Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps a little surprising given the studio officially ended its development last May - although a Mac version has since been announced for release this year.

As previously confirmed, the bulk of CD Projekt is now focused on developing The Witcher 4, which was announced back in 2022 and finally got its big Ciri-focused reveal last year.