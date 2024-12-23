Cyberpunk 2077's coming to Fortnite

Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and Cyberpunk 2077's female V are both set to join Fortnite.

The crossover is expected to go live tonight, with the characters and various accessories available to buy in the game's shop.

Epic Games confirmed the crossover and showed off the appearance of the characters within Fortnite yesterday, in a post on social media that teased: "We're expecting some guests from Night City."

We're expecting some guests from Night City 🌆

It's perhaps not surprising to see Cyberpunk 2077 turn up in Fortnite - its developer CD Projekt Red has forged close ties with Epic Games through its switch to Unreal Engine for future development (the first trailer for The Witcher 4, and our first look at The Witcher's world in Unreal, debuted this month at The Game Awards). And the series' Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri all joined Fortnite previously.

Fun fact: this will be Keanu Reeves' second character in Fortnite, after his previous addition as John Wick. But he's not the first actor to get into the game twice. Zendaya (in her Spider-Man and Dune guises) and Harrison Ford (as both Han Solo and Indiana Jones) have also previously found their way into Fortnite more than once.

Fortnite's latest additions come amidst a typically-busy end of year season for the game. Its Winterfest event is now on offering daily free cosmetic rewards (leading up to a Santa Snoop Dogg skin on Christmas day), heralded by the in-game arrival of Mariah Carey from a giant block of ice. Oh, and Skibidi Toilet is now in the game too.