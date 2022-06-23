Cyberpunk 2077 gang-based board game smashes Kickstarter goal

A new boardgame set in Cyberpunk 2077's dystopian world of Night City recently launched on Kickstarter, and has quickly surpassed its target.

The game, which is known as Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City - The Board Game, comes from a collaboration with CMON, whose other works include Zombicide, Blood Rage, The Others, Rising Sun, Massive Darkness and Arcadia Quest, to name but a few.

It sees up to four players taking on the role of the ruthless gangs vying for control in the "glittering hellhole" of Night City (much as the name suggests).

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077 gets turf wars!

"Clash with other Gangs in the meat or on the Net, as your enterprising band of toughs seeks to gain dominance over the criminal underworld that rules the streets. Only the boldest will be remembered, and your Street Cred will pave your way to the top," reads the Kickstarter. You can check out its trailer above.

At the time of writing, the game has already reached $280k pledged of $100k goal. Some could say this is V good.

In the meantime, the Cyberpunk anime series, Edgerunners, is due to release this September on Netflix.

CD Projekt Red is producing this series alongside Rafał Jaki, while the original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.