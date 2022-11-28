Cyber Monday standing desk deals 2022: best offers

Black Friday might technically have passed, but the deals usually continue throughout the weekend and even into Cyber Monday. We're continuing to round up the best discounts on standing desks. Having the right gear in your home office setup is essential if you want to avoid injury, whether you work from home or just play games in the evening. A standing desk can help keep you moving and stop you from adopting poor posture, making it a solid investment if you can find one that won't break the bank.

Black Friday 2022 is a great opportunity to get a big discount on a standing desk, helping to make that long-term investment in your productivity and comfort even better value. Luckily there are still some great discounts on adjustable desks available this Cyber Monday.

You can find the best Cyber Monday standing desk deals down below, and you can also see the best Cyber Monday deals over on the Jelly Deals Twitter page, so make sure you're following there as well as checking back in here over the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday Standing Desk deals

Where to find Standing Desk deals this Cyber Monday

One of the best places to look for standing desk deals this Cyber Monday is at Amazon, where there are lots of different manufacturers like Flexispot and Fezibo who have their adjustable desks on sale. Here's some of the best standing desks currently discounted on Amazon:

Some of these manufacturers also have Cyber Monday deals on their own websites, with offers on certain models that you can't find at other retailers. Two sites that had good Cyber Monday sales last year were Fully and Flexispot, so make sure to have a look there.

There are plenty of other large retailers that might have some standing desks on sale this Cyber Monday, including John Lewis in the UK and Best Buy in the US. Here's some desks to look out for at these retailers over the remainder of the day:

UK

US

That's all we've got for Standing Desk deals this Cyber Monday, but check back here as we continue to find new deals as the final day for the big sales event comes into play. Also make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter so you don't miss the best deals during Cyber Monday.