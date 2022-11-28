Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022 day two: best offers and discounts

Cyber Monday kicks off today! We may still see the odd Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal trickling through here and there, like this Mario Kart Switch bundle for £260/$300, but we're also keeping watch for any new Cyber Monday Switch deals to appear.

In the UK, you can still find deals on Pokemon Violet (with Violet pin badge) and Pokemon Scarlet (with Scarlet pin badge)- both £40 each from ShopTo, as well as a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership for only £259.99 from Very. In the US, you can get the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch for just $300 from Dell, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $30 from Target.

On top of this, Nintendo is still running its huge eShop Black Friday sale. To make this even better, you can grab Nintendo eShop credits at 10% off from our friend's at VG247 using the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

Today's best Cyber Monday deals for Nintendo Switch

UK Black Friday Switch Deals

US Black Friday Switch Deals

Cyber Monday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles

Very has some incredible deals right now on Switch bundles, including a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month NSO subscription bundle for £281.

We also saw Nintendo of America brought back its popular Mark Kart bundle (Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of NSO for $299.99). These have been selling fast though, with it now being sold out on the Nintendo store. Luckily you can still pick it up from Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target.

Cyber Monday Switch games deals 2022

The deals are already rolling in with Nintendo already starting its Cyber Monday eShop sales, with up to 75% off a whole range of games. Disney Dreamlight Valley has 15% off, Doom Eternal has 60% off and Metroid Dread has 33% off. Buy your eShop credits through VG247's eShop, use the discount code "BLACKFRIDAY", and you'll bag yourself 10% off the credits too.

Best UK deals on Switch games

Best US deals on Switch games

Best Cyber Monday Switch accessories:

We seeing some great deals on carry cases, SD cards and joy cons. We're expecting to see even more killer deals this Cyber Monday. But our fave so far has to be the 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC for just £95 / $123. Below you'll find an up to date list of even more deals.

That's about it for now, but we'll be keeping this page up to date throughout Cyber Monday, so don't forget to check back throughout the day. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals and best Xbox Cyber Monday deals.

Are there any Switch OLED Cyber Monday Deals?

Yes, we've already seen one at Very which includes the Switch Sports game for £299 (formerly £342). With Very dropping their price on this OLED bundle, we can now expect to see more deals from other retailers too. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £259 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month NSO subscription. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of NSO for $299 (that's $100 cheaper than normal!).

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

We've seen quite a few discounts across a plethora of Switch games this year and, to top it all off, the eShop has just launched a huge range of Cyber Monday discounts! Some of these discounts include 40% of Fifa 23 and 30% off Persona 5 Royal. You can grab an extra 10% off too by picking up discounted eShop credits with our friends at VG247 with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".