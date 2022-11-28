Cyber Monday mobile phone deals 2022: best offers and discounts

Cyber Monday is underway and if you're thinking about upgrading your phone, there remains a lot of Cyber Monday and lingering Black Friday deals for you to tuck into. We're covering all the best discounts whether you're looking for a better camera, a faster processor for playing games, or just something that looks nicer, and you'll find smartphone deals below for iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy phones.

It's worth noting that there are some fantastic mobile phone deals all year round, meaning Black Friday deals may not always be the best the prices have ever been. Either way, if you spot a deal on a phone you're interested in, we recommend grabbing it today so that you don't miss out on a good deal.

Today's best Cyber Monday phone deals

Where to find the best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals

Where to find Cyber Monday unlocked iPhone deals

Apple released their new range of iPhones this year with the iPhone 14 . This year there's the standard iPhone 14 and the slightly larger 14 plus, which start at £849/$799 and £949/$899 respectively. Then the Pro and Pro Max iPhones are £1209/$999 and £1309/$1099 each. Apple's new phones very rarely go on sale this soon after release, but the older versions like the 13, 12, and SE, will go down in price.

What's also great this year, is that there isn't a great deal of difference between the base iPhone 14 and 13, as they use the same A15 Bionic chip, so getting a 13 can be a lot cheaper while giving you a very similar experience to the 14. We'll highlight which places have discounts on iPhones down below:

Where to find Cyber Monday unlocked Samsung mobile deals

If you're looking for a new phone on the Android side of the market, then Samsung is sure to have something to suit you. Their flagship offerings of the S22 Ultra and its smaller versions are very impressive pieces of tech, and start at £749/$ for the base model and reach £1149/$ for the Ultra. If you want something even flashier, then Samsung is leading the way with foldable tech. The Z Fold 4 folds open into a mini tablet, while the Flip 4 closes down into half the size like flip phones of the past to easily fit in your pocket.

The S22 series has been out for a while now and is likely to see some good discounts and deals today, and there are opportunities to get even bigger savings on cheaper phones like the excellent value S21 Fan Edition (FE), which is around £650/$700 and could get even lower. We'll highlight which places have discounts on Samsung phones down below:

Where to find Cyber Monday unlocked Google Pixel deals

For those die-hard Android users, Google's range of Pixel phones are the obvious choice when picking a phone because they get those software updates before anyone else and also get some of the longest software and security support updates. Google's phones are more than their software though, boasting some of the best quality cameras we've seen on a smartphone. Google have recently announced their Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones.

There are three great options with the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro which is larger with a more impressive 120Hz display, and the cheaper Pixel 6a which for less than £400/$400 still gives you that new Google Tensor chip and that amazing camera quality. We'll highlight which places have discounts on Pixel phones down below:

