Cyber Monday Currys deals 2022: best offers and discounts

Cyber Monday Currys deals 2022: best offers and discountsThe best Cyber Monday deals to look out for at Currys today including gaming, TV and computing.
It's Black Friday 2022 and the savings are still in full swing at Currys, with a huge array of discounts on TV and audio, PC, and console gaming products up for grabs.
Whether you're after a new 4K TV, gaming laptop or monitor, Currys has a wide selection to choose from this Cyber Monday, alongside gaming accessories and smart tech. There are plenty of games on sale plus bundles for Xbox Series X/S consoles, PS5 disc and digital consoles and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Today's best Currys Cyber Monday deals
- Xbox Series S console - £189 from Currys (was £249)
- HP Victus 16 gaming laptop, 144Hz display, RTX 3060 - £849 from Currys (was £1,249)
- Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset- £49.97 (was £89.99)
- SteelSeries Aerox 9 RGB Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £84.99 (was £99.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 PlayStation gaming headset- £19.99 (was £49.99)
- Samsung QN90B 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Neo QLED TV - £999 (was £1,499)
- Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset- £32.99 (was £37.99)
- Sony Bravia A80JU 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - £999 (was £1,399)
- Various Switch Games - £36.99 each
Read on ahead to find more of this year's best Cyber Monday deals at Currys.
Currys Cyber Monday 4K TV deals
We're keeping our eyes open for more deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and Philips. There's lots of different sizes, from 42-inch to 65-inch and larger, as well as different panel types like LED, OLED, and QLED so you can see everything in crystal-clear quality. Here are some 4K TV deals we've spotted so far.
- LG C2 OLED 55-inch 4K TV- £1,199 (was £1,399)
- Samsung 2022 Neo QLED 4K TV 55-inch- £999 (was £1,499)
- Samsung 2022 QD OLED S95B 4K TV 55-inch- £1,199 (was £1,499)
- 2022 Sony Bravia A84 4K OLED 65-inch TV- £1,699 (was £2,099)
- 2022 Sony Bravia 4K HDR LED TV 50-inch- £549 (was £699)
- Philips 55PUS8807/12 55-inch 4K TV- £649 (was £749)
Currys Cyber Monday laptop deals
Laptops are a great bit of tech to look out for at Currys this weekend. Whether it be a MacBook or Windows laptop to make your work and productivity easier, or a gaming laptop with the latest specs to run the best games at high settings, there are deals you can make the most of. Here are some laptops we've spotted discounts on:
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2020)- £879 (was £949)
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch, i5, RTX 3050, 512 GB SSD- £699 (was £849)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch, i7, RTX 3070, 1 TB SSD- £1,099 (was £1,199)
- HP Victus 16 gaming laptop, 144Hz display, RTX 3060- £849 from Currys (was £1,249)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch- £749
- MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch, i7, RTX 3060, 512 GB SSD- £899
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch, Ryzen 7, RTX 3060, 512 GB SSD- £899
Currys Cyber Monday console deals
Right now at Currys there are various Nintendo Switch games on sale, including new releases like Splatoon 3 for £36.99, Nintendo Switch Sports for £29.99 and more.
With the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only starting to regularly stay in stock this year, we were pleasantly surprised when Currys knocked the Xbox Series S console down to just £189. There's a bunch of Nintendo Switch deals and even some PS5 bundles in stock, too. To keep track of all the best console deals for Cyber Monday 2022, check out our pages on PS5 Cyber Monday Deals, Xbox Cyber Monday offers, and Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals.
Currys Cyber Monday gaming accessories deals
If you're planning on picking up any gaming accessories this Cyber Monday, Currys has plenty of bargains to choose between. From a new gaming headset, gaming mouse or keyboard, you can expect to land some big savings. Whether you're a console or PC gamer, there are plenty of great gaming monitors available at Currys, too. Here are some of the monitors and accessories we've spotted so far:
- Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless 7.1 gaming headset- £49.97 (was £89.99)
- SteelSeries Aerox 9 RGB wireless optical gaming mouse- £84.99 (was £99.99)
- Logitech G502 Hero optical mouse- £39.99 (was £50)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset- £54.99 (was £60)
- Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard- £64.99 (was £90)
- Razer Barracuda X 7.1 gaming headset- £70
- LG UltraGear 27GP950 4K Ultra HD 27 inch Nano IPS LCD gaming monitor- £589 (was £599)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 Quad HD 27 inch curved LED gaming monitor- £184 (was £209)
- MSI Artymis Quad HD 34 inch curved LED gaming monitor- £499
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard- £49.99 (was £99.99)
- Hyperx Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset- £47.97 (was £80)
Currys Cyber Monday mobile deals
Phones keep getting more impressive, with bigger and brighter displays, longer lasting battery life, and more powerful processors. These come with a price though, and flagship phones are expensive, so Cyber Monday is a great opportunity for you to get a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device for less. Here are some of the phones Currys has on sale this Cyber Monday:
- Apple iPhone 13- £749
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4- £999
- Samsung Galaxy S22- £769
Keep this page bookmarked as we are updating it regularly. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for all the best deals from Currys and other retailers during Cyber Monday 2022.
When did Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals start?
Currys Black Friday dealsofficially started on 25th of November 2022. This year's Cyber Monday sale takes place on 28th November 2022.
How to get the best Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
To get the best Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you want to be early when the deals go live before the best ones sell out. Keep this page bookmarked so you can source the best deals as they come out, and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll post the best deals from Currys throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You should also bookmark the products you want to see discounted so that you don't lose track of what you actually want to buy.
Currys Price Promise is another way to get the best Black Friday deals. If you spot a product that's cheaper from any other UK retailer (online or in store), Currys will price match it! They'll even match discount codes. Currys will also refund you the difference, up to seven days after your purchase, so that you'll pay the cheapest price.