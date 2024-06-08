Cult of the Lamb is finally getting couch co-op with new free update, Unholy Alliance

Cult of the Lamb's next free update, Unholy Alliance, introduces a brand new character and couch co-op.

While you won't be able to join friends online, you will be able to buddy up via couch co-op as you "crusade through dungeons, slay heretics, build your cult, and seek new powers together" on 12th August, 2024. One of you can play as Lamb, and the other as Goat.

You can see it in action below:

"Unholy Alliance is the latest free update for smash hit Cult of the Lamb, introducing a new playable character: the Goat!" Massive Monster explains.

"Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new two-player twists on existing mini-games like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades."

As well as take on the heretics together, Lamb and Goat will be able to swap weapons, deal extra damage when fighting back-to-back, or even critical damage if their attacks "are in sync".

Unholy Alliance expansion also introduces new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests, and secrets, as well as new powers and abilities for solo players who don't have a co-op buddy handy.

Unholy Alliance will launch for free on PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X on 12th August, 2024.

The update follows Sins of the Flesh, a free update that rolled out to all platforms in January. It included new progression systems, adding more complexity to the gameplay, plus "shiny poop, baneful brooms, and bigger, better buildings".

In Eurogamer's original Cult of the Lamb review, our Donlan called it a "charmer with a hundred moving parts".

"Being a cult leader in this funny old game, then, is a little bit like being a game designer, I imagine. It's complex on certain levels, and to use the lovely vivid cliche, you're herding cats quite a lot," he wrote. "But really you're trying to arrange happiness for people. The only difference is that as a cult leader, if they don't become happy on cue, you can cook them and eat them."