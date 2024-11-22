Cozy musical adventure Snufkin: Melody of the Moominvalley is coming to consoles "soon"

Snufkin: Melody of the Moominvalley is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows and to celebrate, Raw Fury has revealed DLC is on the way.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley's Fuddler’s Courtship DLC sees players embark on a "brand-new pocket-sized adventure filled with wonderful encounters set amongst the striking watercolour visuals of autumn".

You can check out the announcement trailer below:

"In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in," Raw Fury explains. "What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends."

As yet, there's no firm date on when we can expect Snufkin: Melody of the Moominvalley to hit these consoles (it's already out on Switch and Steam), but Raw Fury said it'll let people know "soon". Don't forget that standard physical editions are also now available, with a deluxe edition launching on 20th December.

"You can't throw a rock in Brighton without hitting a moomin. There are boutiques and galleries devoted to them," Chris Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Snufkin: Melody of the Moominvalley review, in which he awarded the "lovely" game four stars out of five.

"They're on our teacups and our beach towels. They're on plant pots by our windows and on the rough-papered covers of fancy Tove Jansson reprints stocking our libraries. It's not surprising that they've made it to video games, but it is surprising - to a moomin outsider, at least - to discover that the sort of thing that middle-class Southern idiots like me lap up so readily has a little bite to it. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, a musical stealthy exploration game, is the best kind of surprise."