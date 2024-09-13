Cosy Hobbit life sim Tales of the Shire delayed

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game has been delayed.

The upcoming cosy Hobbit life sim from Wētā Workshop and Private Division was initially slated for a release in the latter half of this year, across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"All of us here at Wētā Workshop are excited to have you join us in the Shire, a peaceful corner of J. R. R Tolkien's world. When a new Hobbit steps into Bywater for the very first time, we want that moment to be everything you're hoping for," the Tales of the Shire studio wrote last night, announcing the delay.

It said it wanted to make sure the game lives up to the studio's vision, and thanked the community for its patience. The Tales of the Shire team is now aiming for a release in "early" 2025.

A showcase focused on Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game is currently set to take place later this month, on 22nd September. This day is known as Hobbit Day, as it marks the birthdays of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins (make sure you allow yourself a second breakfast for the occasion).

Image credit: Wētā Workshop

This showcase will offer a closer look at some of Tales of the Shire's upcoming features, such as cooking, fishing, foraging, decorating and trading. You can watch along for yourself via Twitch, YouTube, X/Twitter, and TikTok on 22nd September, at 6:30pm (UK time).

For more Middle-earth-related news, Amazon recently said its latest crack at a Lord of the Rings MMO still needs to find its "hook".