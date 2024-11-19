Control 2 will be an "action-RPG", Remedy confirms

Remedy's upcoming Control sequel - aptly titled Control 2 - will be an action-RPG.

The developer first announced a sequel to its surreal action-adventure back in 2022, simply stating Control 2 would be an "unexpected journey". In the time since, the developer has kept most details close to its chest, although in August of this year it stated "important" Control 2 features are now in "playable form".

We now have another small morsel of information on the sequel, however, thanks to confirmation from Remedy that the upcoming release will be an action-RPG. The developer shared this little nugget of information during its Capital Markets day presentation, before following it up with a rather casual bullet point tucked within a social media post.

This same post also said Control Ultimate Edition will release on Mac on 12th February, and Control will receive a free update early next year, which will unlock "some previously released content".

Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 has now sold over 1.8m units. Earlier this month, Remedy said the sequel was close to recouping the money the studio had spent on developing and marketing the game, 12 months after its initial release.

As for Control 2, while we still admittedly do not know much about the sequel, fans do believe Remedy has hidden a little teaser for the forthcoming game in its Alan Wake 2 DLC, The Lake House.

But, while we wait a little longer to see where this tease ultimately leads, Remedy also has its Control spin-off - FBC: Firebreak - in the pipeline. The three-player co-op multiplayer will launch for PC and consoles in 2025, and is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. You can check out a trailer for FBC: Firebreak in the video above.