Today’s Connections hint and answer on 9th November for 517

Stuck? We're here to help you with the Connections answer for today, 9th November..

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think about appearance.

- Think about appearance. Green - Not a ___.

- Not a ___. Blue - Math.

- Math. Purple - What word could come before?

Twisted belongs to Yellow, Shred belongs to Green, and Radical belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 9th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Throne Shred Gnarly Powder Radical Bath Lick Power Twisted Root Rest Bent Trace Warped Exponent Ounce

Connections answer for 9th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Contorted - Bent, Gnarly, Twisted, Warped

Smallest Amount - Lick, Ounce, Shred, Trace

Algebra Terms - Exponent, Power, Radical, Root

Words Before "Room" To Mean Lavatory - Bath, Powder, Rest, Throne I finally got back on track and aced today's Connections! I started off by getting green and yellow right away, and after a bit of thinking, I pieced together blue and purple as well.